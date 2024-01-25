Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Raised pedestrian crossing costs; recycling rule changes; Wayne Brown should take control

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Auckland Transport spent $490,000 for a new raised pedestrian crossing in Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland Transport spent $490,000 for a new raised pedestrian crossing in Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Who decides where raised crossings go?

Who decides on when and where a $400,000 raised crossing is justified (NZ Herald, Jan 25)?

A few years ago I asked Auckland Transport for a crossing to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand