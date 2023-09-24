Letters: Prison tattoos, election trust issues, and speed

Drunken prison tattoos. Photo / 123RF

Bosses to blame at airport

It is disingenuous and ridiculous for airport management to blame airlines for the immigration chaos currently taking place. There are so many reasons why aircraft arrivals depart from schedule which are beyond the airlines’ control, and to suggest otherwise demonstrates a lack of understanding by airport management of their core business. The obligation resides on the airport to ensure there is sufficient processing capacity for inbound traffic, with and without on-time arrivals. It is pertinent to consider that in 2008 there was a fully developed International Terminal expansion plan, which after starting and installing the first phase (the current Customs passport control line on the first floor), airport management then placed further works on hold for the next 14 years! The company appears to have lost its way, despite the executive team being paid very generously. These people surely need to explain how they got into this nationally embarrassing mess, and better still, how they will get out!

Steve Reindler, St Heliers.

Overstayers over doctors

So Labour will give visas to overstayers who have been here longer than 10 years. Seems they have forgotten about all those doctors in the news last year who had to leave because they couldn’t get residency.

Mark Young, Orewa.

Mask of anonymity

The courts still have an optional mask policy it seems. I find it rather amusing that the occasional accused in the dock still wears a mask, based on a number of media photos I have observed. Is this really to protect them from a virus? Or to, as the saying goes, hide behind the mask of anonymity?

John Ford, Taradale.

Election trust issues

In this era of mis- and disinformation, and when many (young) people are tuning out from all conventional news, the winner in politics is the team who establishes the strongest narrative — but maybe not the truth. Whose assertions do we believe? Does it become a matter of trust; whose leadership is most trustworthy?

B. Darragh, Auckland.

Memo to Nats on renewables

National’s plan to can the pumped hydro project is shortsighted. If it is truly committed to reducing emissions, we will rely on renewable electricity to get us there. We will need a way to store energy in low-rainfall years and on windless nights. Pumped hydro is a proven technology — Queensland, NSW, West Virginia — way cheaper than Lithium batteries. Not so bright from the party that prides itself on its fiscal responsibility.

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

Drunken prison tattoos

In the story about the Corrections Department (HoS 24 Sept) providing money to get tattoos removed, I read Mark Cropp had a tattoo applied to his face by his brother after a “night of heavy drinking” while both were in jail . I didn’t know Corrections provided a bar in prisons to enable inmates to get drunk until they were feeling no pain.

P. Harlen, Mount Maunganui.

Up the Wahs

The Aussies sure do not like any outside team moving in on their turf. Even the odd forward pass is okay, although the Broncos were too good. The best two teams are in the final, we can’t ask for more than that, but will this at least mean we are spared the “Up the Wahs” chant for several months?

Glenn Forsyth, Rangatira Park.

Plea on Peters

If it is said a week in politics is a long time, then how about six years? Winston Peters is rewriting the history of how he anointed Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister even though Labour were not the biggest party, by party votes.

He now claims that it was what Bill English said to him that made him decide to go with Labour. We all know the real story was to punish National, especially Paula Bennett, Judith Collins and others. Winston is just the same machiavellian, self serving, misleading politician he always was. I hope NZ First don’t get 5 per cent and allow him to play the same game again.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown.

Prolific road cones

Many will have noticed that orange road cones appear to be breeding. We have heard ad nauseum in recent years of the proliferation of road cones in downtown Auckland and the ongoing frustration of motorists. Travellers throughout the country will have noted elaborate set-ups of traffic management with disproportionate numbers of cones, staff, vehicles and restricted speed limits, with no apparent sign of any reason for the activity. All too often we also see this sort of over-reach with minor works under way that would have little impact on traffic flow if it were not for excessive traffic management being present. While health and safety is important in the modern workplace, exaggerated provisions on our roads will be adding undue cost to most projects. Anecdotally we hear of charges per cone of $2 a day and eye-watering hourly rates charged for specialised vehicles. This has led to reports of outrageous sums such as $350,000 to build a speed bump. It is easy to imagine traffic management has become our greatest growth industry in recent years. Whether the associated cost is justified is worthy of discussion.

George Williams, Whangamata.

Poor timing from Ardern

I feel sorry for Chris Hipkins. When Jacinda Ardern resigned as PM in January she said : “Having reflected over summer I know I no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice. It’s that simple.” Now, Ardern has appeared on an American talk show, saying she could have carried on. With an election only a few weeks away, and Labour’s popularity slipping, her timing doesn’t seem fair to Hipkins. Yes, she was popular among Labour supporters, but if she’s thinking had she not resigned Labour would be in a different situation, I doubt that would have made any difference. The damage had been done.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

On speed

It seems strange that a change in speed limits should depend on who is in power. I must say that the lower limits appeal to me more as I get older and more easily irritated by the horn-blowers, who think I drive too slowly. If I apply the climate change criteria, then the lower limits win. It has always puzzled me why energy use and braking distance are proportional to the square of the change in speed. I would like to see if the lower limits really do affect our accident rate.

Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

Tactical voting shrewd

Labour voters as well as floating voters are beginning to realise that Labour can’t win this election, and that the best way to limit National and to stop the worst of Act’s regressive policies is to switch their party vote to New Zealand First as their only credible alternative option. The backstop for anyone opposed to the National/Act right-wing agenda based on selfishness, inequality and cuts to public services as the inevitable result of tax cuts, is to party-vote strategically for a plan-B political outcome rather than just another blind vote based on traditional loyalties.

Denis O’Rourke, Mount Pleasant.

Foreign policy questions

Now that it seems almost inevitable there will be a different government after October 14, what do voters know of National’s foreign policy intentions? I for one have very little inkling. If we take heed of the rumours scattered about, Judith Collins will be the next Foreign Minister. What will her approach to Beijing and Washington be, or Canberra? In view of Canada’s recent allegations India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil, what now of National’s future dealings with PM Narendra Modi? Surely not simply trade deals for the sake of trade only and let’s not discuss unpleasantries? What will her approach to the Solomon Islands and the Pacific be? Questions abound over New Zealand’s continued future limited support for Ukraine. How will the next Foreign Minister deal with Moscow? In-depth interviews with the major parties’ foreign affairs spokespeople on the pages of the Herald would be much appreciated before voting begins please.

Graeme Samson, Whangarei.

Act sucking up to addicts?

As a pharmacist who has been held up and burgled for pseudoephedrine, to make P, I can’t believe that David Seymour is actively chasing the addicts’ vote. The gangs will love him. Next step will be to legalise methamphetamine. The man is an idiot.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.





Short & sweet

On Warriors

Yet again an Aussie Rugby League referee missed several crucial forward passes. And the bunker is not permitted to intervene. Warrior fans deserve better.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On F1 formula

I thought the path to the NRL finals was complicated enough, but then I tried to figure how Formula 1 get their starting grid positions!

Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

On long RWC

By the time this Rugby World Cup gets finished it will be time to start the next one .

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On Act stimulus

David Seymour has promised Act will bring back over-the-counter pseudoephedrine in part to help people who are unwell, especially seniors.

Given that as well as being a nasal/sinus decongestant, it’s a stimulant and is also wakefulness promoting in higher doses, being a senior sounds like it will be a lot more fun if Act gets into Parliament.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

On productivity

Political candidates of all stripes refer to “hardworking New Zealanders” and what they deserve as a reward for their labours. If many of us are “hardworking”, why is productivity so low?

Norm Murray, Browns Bay.








