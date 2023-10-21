Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Postcode lotteries, compulsory votes, and sewerage

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The rural areas in particular know the postcode lotteries that affect health and education. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The rural areas in particular know the postcode lotteries that affect health and education. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Letter of the week

Time to resolve postcode lotteries

Media commentators are splurging out their opinions in the wake of the recent election landslide and minor parties’ wins.

A common theme is the Labour Government

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand