Robert Horne was fatally shot after an incident in Ponsonby Rd last month. Photo / Jordan Dunn

Ponsonby party zone out of control

Ponsonby has witnessed recurring incidents of violence, the latest described as “mass disorder”, highlighting a troubling trend exacerbated by factors including heavy drinking and drug use ingrained in our culture (NZ Herald, June 17).

The area, designated as an “entertainment precinct” by those who know better, is densely packed with bars operating on extended licences, and lacks adequate police presence.

This environment fosters a culture where excessive drinking and drug-induced behaviour escalate, jeopardising public safety and residential wellbeing. Despite comprising only 8-10 per cent of Ponsonby geographically, the ribbon of business-zoned land dominated by bars dictates the community’s atmosphere, to the detriment of local residents who endure compromised safety and diminished quality of life.

Numerous global studies reinforce that clustering of alcohol outlets correlates with heightened rates of violence, underscoring the critical need for thoughtful urban planning and stricter alcohol regulations.

Specifically, research from Australia and Norway underscores the link between extended alcohol service hours and increased violence, with every additional hour correlating to a rise of approximately 17–50 per cent of violence due to alcohol intoxication and reduced inhibitions in crowded social settings.

Auckland Council and the Waitematā Local Board are tone-deaf to residents’ concerns, evident in the unilateral approval of licensing without promised consultation, exemplifying a systemic failure to address community safety and concerns.

Residents express frustration with authorities over issues as basic as the misuse of designated “alcohol-free” parks for pre-loading and drug-taking. They encounter bureaucratic hurdles and receive zero response from both police and council officials.

Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.

Joy of discipline

I have to disagree with correspondent Reg Dempster (NZ Herald, June 17). A short, sharp shock and some discipline at boot camps is no bad thing for those lacking discipline in their lives. Some actually enjoy it.

Whilst his own experience of 12-14 weeks may not have been a positive experience, all three of my mother’s brothers worked down the local coal mine.

The two younger ones did two years national service in the RAF, enough time for both to gain trade training. One trained as a baker/confectioner and the other in some form of engineering, and on discharge until his retirement, a job in the R&D department of a major local company.

As we seem to be suffering a shortage of recruits for our armed services, surely the option of two years in one of the armed services will benefit the services, the country and the individuals? It doesn’t need to be compulsory for all youth, but those already going astray or on an unemployment benefit should be enlisted.

After two years, not 12 weeks, the majority would be in a far better position to become decent citizens and may well have broken the ties from a rough environment.

Ray Green, Birkenhead.

TVNZ tribulations

I read with disappointment the article regarding the lack of correct procedures being followed in the termination of TVNZ personnel.

CEO Jodi O’Donnell, while her salary has not been disclosed, is probably on around $1 million per annum. If so, how can such a well-paid individual in charge of a big organisation not get this action right? Surely it is part of the CEO’s responsibility to act in the best interests of staff along with her other duties.

To have the union rightly point out that they bungled the process speaks of incompetence on management’s part.

How often do we see overpaid executives getting their actions wrong in both the operations and dealing with vital staff matters, that are costly to the organisation, continue in the role.

Let’s thank the union for calling TVNZ to account.

Peter Burn, Whangapāraoa.

Old-school learning

Heather Mackay’s letter (NZ Herald, June 18) is a breath of fresh air and common sense. The kind of education she describes is called “teaching”, as opposed to “facilitating learning”, which became fashionable in the 1990s, when correcting pupils became a no-no as it damaged their self-esteem.

And goodness knows who devised what Heather calls “teaching barns”. Of course pupils need single desks – I have known children who felt lost at school as they had no space to call their own and nowhere to keep their own things.

Innovation is all very well as long as it achieves improved learning outcomes, but it hasn’t, given the state of numeracy and literacy in New Zealand. Experts who may never have set foot in a classroom put their own clever-sounding theories into practice – but classroom teachers are the ones who know what works and what is needed.

It is not surprising we have a shortage of teachers. If they are given more respect and autonomy – and less red tape – more young people might be keen to enter the profession.

Anne Martin, Helensville.