Letters: Plundering marine reserves, political qualifications, health insurance, DoC te reo

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The Department of Conservation seized 21 snapper, a kayak and two fishing rods after a fisherman was caught with the illegal catch while leaving Long Bay-Okura Marine Reserve in Auckland.

Letter of the week: Mike Percy, Pāpāmoa.

I despair when I see people violating fishing regulations, whether it is commercial or recreational. The recent case of a person caught repeatedly fishing in a is the last straw. In sentencing, he was allowed name suppression – why? He was fined a miserable $4000 as well as having two fishing rods and lines, a fish bin, and a filleting knife confiscated. Hardly a deterrent. People don’t get it. The idea of marine-protected areas benefits us all by taking away associated interactions such as fishing, leaving the area to thrive and spread its biodiversity outside the reserve and beyond. As a marine environmentalist, I look back on some 60 years of human carnage on Earth’s oceans with deep sadness. As a species, humans will never learn until it’s too late.

