Letters: Pharmac, hung parliament, and rugby timewasters

Pharmac’s flaws out in the open

The Pharmac internal communications exposed by Rachel Smalley reveal an unbelievably flawed culture of arrogance and lack of an acceptable public service ethic in a health agency that should be demonstrating compassion.

An apology and “wet bus ticket” reprimand are not enough. The chair and CEO should be immediately replaced and the whole operation of Pharmac reviewed.

Our Covid response

Last week, medical experts declared that New Zealand’s response to the Covid 19 pandemic saved an estimated 20,000 lives, unmatched by any other nation.

From my perspective the Government achieved that result by listening and reacting to sound medical advice. Had another government been in power, I suggest such results would have been unlikely. Collins’ and her colleagues’ press releases at the time should be republished, preferably before Saturday.

Prison isn’t working

New Zealand has the second-highest incarceration rate in the developed world, with 164 people in prison per 100,000 population. By comparison Canada’s figure is 104, Germany’s 70.

The USA legal system is by far the toughest on offenders, with an incarceration rate of 629 per 100,000, yet still has high crime with a murder rate three times ours. Do we want to go down the USA’s punitive path? And with what eventual results?

Worldwide it is clear criminal offending is closely linked to wealth gaps between rich and poor. The evidence shows that putting more offenders in prison for longer simply does not work. In the long run, it makes the situation worse.

Deregulation fail

Reading the tales of scandalous overcharging by rogue independent taxi drivers is further proof that deregulation doesn’t work. Dismantling rules and regulations and letting the market solely decide usually means greed and unscrupulous behaviour rise to the fore, whether it’s the building industry, banking and now taxis. It inevitably turns out badly.

Have the bank crashes and leaky building disasters taught us nothing? The taxi industry shouldn’t have been deregulated a decade ago in the name of cutting red tape. It just allowed in too many rogue operators.

To keep repeating this neo-liberal economic nonsense about deregulation and privatisation of public services is such a shame.

Celebrity politicians

We elected John Key and Jacinda Ardern to be Prime Ministers. We then elevated them to positions of celebrity status. But it was a situation of “the emperor has no clothes on” as they achieved very little in relation to the major issues (affordable housing, social inequality, low educational achievement, low productivity, a second-rate health system, and climate change).

Now we have the leaders of the two main parties promising us the world, talking about how much they are “enjoying themselves”, and behaving like they are on a celebrity game show.

Where is the gravity, the strategy, the coherent policies and collaboration that will solve the major issues. For the first time, I have no idea who to vote for.

Space race costs

I read that scientists are planning to build houses on the Moon and use it as a base to send men to Mars. When one considers just how much is being invested in these plans and what better use could be made of that money in solving some of the world’s problems, one has to ask why.

ABs’ big challenge

With Ireland’s demolition of Scotland, it seems as if the All Blacks have a very large mountain to climb next weekend. However, a very humble Kiwi bloke, Edmund Hillary, when also once confronted by a rather large mountain, managed to conquer it. Onwards and upwards lads!!

Election risk

If Kiwis vote in a way that requires yet another election, that is the outcome of the democratic process. However, is it worth spending yet another $100 million-plus on running a campaign when we are able to vote in such a way that this could be prevented? Think carefully, but do get out and vote.

Time-wasting tactics

The game between Ireland and Scotland was a classic example of time wasting and slowing the game down with fake injuries, slow walking to line outs and messing around setting scrums. Scotland wanted to play at pace but Ireland just slowed it down to their pace. Ireland will no doubt try the same tactics against the All Blacks.

Rise and rise of Winston

Kingmaker? Kingmaker not? I’m intrigued by the headlines generated by the continual rise of the “Winston Party”.

Recent media polls project Labour/Green/Māori at 53 seats, National/Act at 59 and NZ First at 8 seats (if it reaches the 5 per cent threshold). But the Prime Minister has told the voting population that Labour won’t “work” with NZ First.

So, assuming Labour remains true to its word, if National/Act wins by 6 seats (give or take last minute movement), Labour refuses to “work” with NZ First to block National/Act, and the remaining Greens/Māori members of the “Labour coalition” have insufficient seats to form an effective “blocking” movement, with NZ First, without Labour support (previously discounted).

I detect early signs of possible voter discontent and dissent ensuing.

Lethal drone warfare

Pesky, cheap but lethal drones, some made of cardboard, some slicing through seawater or through night skies, are changing the face of warfare. Like Goliath, apparently slain by a pebble hurled in a slingshot by a youth, now 35-tonne heavy-metal monsters, loaded with munitions, are being destroyed by GPS-guided drones that are accurate to mere centimetres.

The lucrative, military-industrial war-servicing industry must have a business problem with so much of its hardware of killing products now irrelevant or powerless against software using inexpensive robot, bot and satellite positioning. Like any business with shareholders demanding investment interest, military madness will find a way to maximise profits.

In praise of Smalley

How wonderful to read about a person who kept on keeping on, not giving up and wanting to help to improve the health outcomes for so many people. Well done, Rachel Smalley.

Dogs of war unleashed

The long-feared perfect storm has broken over Gaza. The dogs of war are now loosed and a horrible, though not unthinkable firestorm may soon envelop not just Gaza but all of the inherently-unstable Middle East.

Pedantic TMOs

Having watched several Rugby World Cup matches, I am aghast at the continual pedantic interference by the TMOs.

Not only do they slow the game up, but their input makes one wonder who the ref is. They should only adjudicate in matters of foul play or when requested by the ref.

Serial foot-draggers

Given that World Rugby have looked to the other rugby code for ways to improve the attractiveness of rugby — 50-20s, line drop outs and a “bunker” — they could well look to football for how to time games.

Currently, deliberate time-wasting is a blight on test rugby. If the clock was left to run, rather than stopped every time a player sat down to have their head patted by a medic, the great unknown at the end of each half would be how much time is left to play. (The Ireland v Scotland game would have had an extra 10 minutes per half.) This could result in less reliance on cynical “injury breaks” from serial foot-draggers such as Ireland, England and South Africa. It may also bring a change in tactics from coaches re the timing of substitutions, too.

Short & sweet

Rugby: Winner on election day

On October 15, with the result of the election, and New Zealanders either jubilant or despondent, we need the All Blacks to beat Ireland. No pressure.

Second election threats

Within a week of the election, National are threatening to force a second election. . Such a move may turn the voters away from National/Act.

We choose Government

Hung Parliament? No problem, we will not need another election, or wait on National to get a “deal done”. We, the people, can choose which parties form a majority government. That would be fun.

Road to one-lane bridges

If you are part of the Government Winston, do you think you can get all the single-lane bridges replaced by two lanes?

Changing supermarket name

According to their TV ad, the main difference from the name change from Countdown to Woolworths is: the same low prices. That makes perfect sense!

Act faces justice

Act’s justice spokesperson wants policies that support victims better. I’d rather see policies that would reduce crime.

