Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Pharmac, hung parliament, and rugby timewasters

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
OPINION: Pharmac’s flaws are out in the open. Photo / File

OPINION: Pharmac’s flaws are out in the open. Photo / File

Pharmac’s flaws out in the open

The Pharmac internal communications exposed by Rachel Smalley reveal an unbelievably flawed culture of arrogance and lack of an acceptable public service ethic in a health agency that should

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Market Watch: The election effect

Market Watch: The election effect

Pie Funds Founder and CIO Mike Taylor joins NZ Herald Business Editor at Large Liam Dann to talk about how much risk investors should be taking in this current climate. Video / NZHerald