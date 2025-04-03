Letters: Parliamentary protocol persists with a colonial mindset

Risk of a dangerous precedent

Te Pāti Māori’s refusal to appear before the Privileges Committee to account for their actions in Parliament confirms that they see themselves as above the rules that govern all MPs. Their justification – that they fear an unfair hearing – is a weak excuse that, if accepted, sets a dangerous precedent.

If one party is allowed to evade accountability in this manner, what is to stop others from doing the same in the future?

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Taxpayers have dodged a bullet

The large Government contribution that was requested to host the next America’s Cup seems like the very definition of socialising the cost and privatising the benefit.

Nothing is preventing the Heart of the City, and the central Auckland businesses who stand to benefit most, from contributing a greater portion of the costs.

Team NZ alludes to Barcelona’s “$1.9 billion windfall”. Then why aren’t they bidding again?

Seems like the New Zealand taxpayer has dodged a bullet.

Peter Jansen, Mission Bay.

Shame to lose America’s Cup

It’s a shame that the America’s Cup is not coming to Auckland due to a lack of funding by the Government, especially with the benefits from Barcelona being $1.9 billion. What I can’t understand is why the previous Government didn’t ensure that Grant Dalton and his team were bonded for at least the following America’s Cup. The bad feeling created by them walking away is remembered by many. Unfortunately, it was also understandable as money talks.

As the price goes up (a bit like the Olympics, Football World Cup and certainly the Commonwealth Games) fewer and fewer countries are prepared to wear these costs.

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

Time to act like grown-ups

The toxic effects of social media are being played out in the halls of Parliament, and the keyboard trolls have emerged. Death threats should never be part of New Zealand society, but sadly we’re not immune. Members of Parliament, who earn an average starting salary of between $160,000 to $180,000, and ministers a good deal more, need to focus on the business they were elected to do. With potentially crippling tariffs imminent, which could badly damage our economy, worsening hospital waiting lists and the “working poor” reliant on food banks, there are plenty of urgent matters for Parliament to prioritise. If elected officials can’t act like grownups, perhaps it’s time they were voted off the island.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Greens in the news

When the Green Party was formed in 1990 it consisted of a vibrant group of people and had environmental issues as its main focus. The dedication of members to the party principles was unwavering, and for years the Greens were intent on protecting the environment.

Over the past few years, however, it has meandered off course, and it now has members with all sorts of agendas to push. Time and again, we are seeing Green MPs in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Savea for ABs captain

This year’s scintillating Super Rugby is throwing up lots of quality options for All Blacks selection. The rugby nous and skills of Ruben Love are exceptional (that pass) and I would enjoy seeing Love with more opportunity at No 10 for the Hurricanes. But the stand-out is Ardie Savea, with his follow-me leadership. Savea should have been All Blacks captain last year and I hope Razor is seriously considering Ardie for All Blacks captain this year.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.











