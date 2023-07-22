Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: On Football Ferns, Auckland CBD shooting, crime, and transport

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The Football Ferns celebrate their opening World Cup win over Norway at Eden Park. Photo / Michael Craig

The Football Ferns celebrate their opening World Cup win over Norway at Eden Park. Photo / Michael Craig

Letter of the week: Niall Robertson

We are hardwired for short-term thinking. Therefore when I recently made comparisons between road and rail travel it was based on the potential of both, but very quickly there

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand