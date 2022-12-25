Letters: On the economy, health Ukraine, Auckland airport, the road toll, Christmas gifts

The Reserve Bank under Governor Adrian Orr has pushed up rates. Photo / Mark Mitchell, Herald montage

Don’t surrender to recession

I do not look at life, or the world’s and our own economic and geopolitical climate through rose-tinted glasses. I am a realist, a pragmatist, and I have the wit, intelligence and imagination to read information, form an assessment, and choose a strategy that delivers the best possible outcomes in the worst of times. New Zealand is not a loser and must not act like one. We must determine our own strategy and actions to outwit, not surrender to recession and the headwinds of rising interest rates, inflation, debt and continued disruption to supply chains, and world economic stability. Our export sector has been our salvation as has infrastructure investment. Business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs should be forming linkages and associations with the sectors that are and will continue to do well rather than letting those negative headwinds and negative forecasts batter their confidence, judgment, spirit and determination to help themselves. Paralysis by analysis is not an option nor a strategy that has ever worked. Neither is doing nothing. We must focus on what works and make it work better. Follow the leaders, not the doomsday merchants and outwit recession. Michael Barnett, Auckland

Bank Christmas grinch

Hard on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic, the country is now locked in the grip of a debilitating and ongoing economic virus, inflation. Three years on from historically low interest rates combined with the wealth effect of $55 billion of quantitative easing (money printing) and the Government’s $62b of Covid recovery spending, all of which have clearly severely impacted demand and added the fuel to stoke inflation. The legacy of the Reserve Bank’s loose monetary policy to counter Covid lockdowns will go down in history as a classic market failure. In an admission of guilt that they got it wrong, the RBNZ is now deliberately and publicly attempting to engineer a recession in 2023. In addition to further OCR increases, this is an interesting and some might say bizarre new tool in their toolbox. Learning from past mistakes would support the Reserve Bank undertaking a comprehensive internal critique of its policy settings and processes. They are my nomination for the title of Christmas grinch 2022. Bruce Eliott, St Heliers

New ways needed

John Gascoigne is quite right with his formula to lift New Zealand to rich country status, at least in a simple mathematical way. However, doubling NZ’s GDP while holding the working-age population numbers static is a goal that has eluded NZ since the 1970s where “adding value” has been a constant political mantra that has never been realised. Our two large sectors are based on milking cows and international visitors, both labour-intensive, low-margin industries that make relatively small contributions to our GDP. Significantly, the NZ Productivity Commission has found that 50 per cent of the GDP gap between the United States and NZ can be put down to poor management and leadership practices within our business community. Sustainable GDP per capita growth will only come where talented and creative leadership focus our limited resources on long-term technology-driven programmes to transform our quality low-value production into high-margin products in demand across the globe. Wayne Jackson, Nelson

Basic income

Craig Renney (NZ Herald, December 22) has a bunch of excellent ideas, all of which would have been even more excellent in 2020 when he had Grant Robertson’s ear, instead of the wild money printing that boosted house prices by 45 per cent, putting home-ownership out of reach for many for generations. One of Renney’s proposals is to copy Australia by making the first $19,240 of income tax-free to compensate for the increased cost of living. Again, excellent. But excellent only for those who earn $19,240 a year. The poorest, those who don’t, would miss out again. What we really need is a UBI, a tax-free universal basic income for every adult to cover the basic costs of living, of food, clothing, housing, electricity. And to pay for that as well as to dampen inflation we need an annual tax on all land, and adjustments to income tax scales and to Working for Families and other social welfare benefits. If Robertson had introduced a UBI in March 2020 instead of showering money on property investors, we might not have ended up with the inflation, and social division, we face now. John Trezise, Birkenhead

Fast food a factor

One can only admire the care and attention Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, works towards for the betterment of so many of us (NZ Herald, December 23). Against a stream of changes he has faced over the decades with different governmental priorities interfering and interrupting health support for our communities, it is a wonder he is still with us, still working, still making himself heard. He is primarily concerned with Cannons Creek East Porirua Clinic which shows three times the rates of Type 2 diabetes (high blood sugar levels), three times the rate of heart disease, and twice the rate of severe mental health compared with national levels. They are disheartening statistics. And they are ones many of our people should never have had to face. For many obesity is the most important risk factor to developing Type 2 diabetes. Obesity is growing throughout New Zealand suggesting increased hospital numbers waiting in the wings. If only we had stood our ground in the 1970s (and since), and checked the number of fast-food outlets pouring into the country, maybe these figures would be very, very different. If we look back at old documentary films or photographs of New Zealanders pre-1970 obesity is rarely seen. Shame on all governments since that have taken the easy road and turned a blind eye to what was happening. Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead

Auckland airport

After travelling overseas and returning to New Zealand we found Auckland Airport both international and domestic were the slowest and least organised airports we went to. Going overseas was a very slow process at security. One lane was shut. Workers were guiding disgruntled customers into rows. All the airports we went through overseas were efficient, organised and relatively quick. We flew premium economy which made our arrivals overseas very quick and seamless. However, at Auckland we had to wait for our bags, line in rows eight-plus across to enter security, customers were worried about missing inter-connecting flights and getting agitated. Excuses were always Covid, but they had plenty of time to organise arrival and departure areas during that time. Every lane we went through had at least one kiosk shut. Most flights to New Zealand come into Auckland so why is it so disorganised. It is not a pleasant experience having to wait and wait with kiosks shut. Lack of staff is not an excuse, pay them more! Covid is not an excuse, borders have been open for a while now. Incompetency is the reason with lack of planning and organisation. If New Zealand wants travellers back, open up more eateries in the regional section and make more lanes available in security. Marilyn Cure, Pāpāmoa

Putin’s medicine

Graham Jamison of Titirangi, (NZ Herald, December 22) has taken the words right out of my mouth with his letter on Russian aggression and Ukrainian resistance, and the possibility of giving Vladimir Putin a “taste of his own medicine”. I could add to his excellent comments by suggesting the European Union, or the United States in consultation with allies in the region, could pinpoint the locations of the factories in Iran which manufacture those Shahed drones Putin is using to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure. A couple of “bunker buster”, guided bombs delivered in the dead of night, would serve two purposes. It would strike a blow against that cruel, misogynistic theocracy in Tehran, and deprive Putin of one more tool in his genocidal toolbox! John Watkins, Green Lane East

Zelenskyy’s speech

The Ukrainian President’s speech to the US Congress must rank as one of the most powerful speeches ever heard in that hallowed chamber that was so recently defiled by it’s own citizens. Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke simply and poignantly. Members of Congress gave deafening rounds of applause dispersed with absolute silence. The former comedian and actor gave Congress the most powerful symbol of his country’s oppression, a battle-hardened flag that he personally carried from the frontline of Bakhmut in Ukraine where his troops have resisted Russian might. Zelenskyy used his position and his determination to silence, exalt and halt the long-bickering factions of Congress for that one speech so that they gathered behind the genuine struggle and cause, democracy. Slava Ukraine! Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri

Russians had no say

Vladimir Putin says Russia is not to blame for the invasion of Ukraine. I guess he is right there – the Russian people had no say in a decision made by Putin and his “advisers”. He also accuses the West of brainwashing the former members of the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Union. There is a degree of truth here too, though the brainwashing is not the sort that Putin is an expert at. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 the vast majority of the Warsaw Pact countries became liberal democracies, joined Nato and also the European Union. The brainwashing Putin refers to was the realisation that life as a member of the “West” is infinitely preferable to what most Russians endure. He is afraid of liberal democracy spreading into Russia – in other words, he is afraid of losing power. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale

Rural opposition

I understand that the basis of the opposition against the Government’s Three Waters proposal lies within the rural community. Can someone please explain why the farming community, who are mainly not connected to any of those services are such fierce opponents of control by central government (also in public hands) and does it mean that, if the three waters remain in control of local authorities, farmers are going to contribute to repairs and maintenance of these systems? Hans Apers, Whitianga

Road policies

The current road toll is the highest it’s been for a number of years. This is despite all the effort that Waka Kotahi has put into imposing new speed limits, more speed cameras and subsequent fines, and some road works. Additionally there has been an expensive advertising campaign in attempt to reduce drunken driving and speeding. All to no avail. If a policy was failing that badly in the private sector it would be reviewed and modified. However, all a government department has to do is double down and blame motorists. We deserve better. Nick Hamilton, Remuera





Short and sweet

On sport

Athletic NZ has a lot to explain Eddie Osei-Nketia’s non-selection for the Birmingham Commwealth and Tokyo Olympics Games. Tiong Ang

On travel

As one of the thousands of Air New Zealand passengers desperately trying to reorganise their holiday arrangements after over two years of avoiding the risk of overseas travel, I too will be “building more flexibility” into my future arrangements - and flying Emirates. Gerald Payman

On Christmas gifts

A Christmas gift package containing one T-shirt, one small glass-like bangle, and a spectacles case, New Zealand value of less than $100, has received a Customs demand for £18 before it can be uplifted. I smell a rip-off by UK Customs and wonder how many gifts sent from New Zealand to friends and family in the UK in the spirit of Christmas have received similar demands by UK Customs. Ray Wiblin, Kerikeri

On Queen St

Gil Laurenson’s letter (NZ Herald, December 22) painted a rather bleak picture of Queen St at this festive time. But, as always, the department store Smith & Caughey’s brings Christmas magic to everyone with another superb window display. In these rather straitened times it’s great to see they are continuing a tradition that has given immense pleasure to people for many years. Fantastic. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth

And the award for the worst Main St Xmas decorations or lack of goes to Auckland. Embarrassing for visitors. J Simonson, Devonport

On game fishing

I will not shed any tears if dog racing gets banned, and I would jump for joy if big game fishing came next. The killing of these splendid creatures for “sport” (read “fun”) is inexcusable in this so-called modern age. John Hampson, Meadowbank

On events elsewhere

I am becoming increasingly frustrated at the myriad of letters and opinion pieces berating the Government for our current ills. Just take a look around the world to see how bad things are elsewhere. If these people think that a National/Act government will make things any better, then they’re in for a rude awakening. Peter Brooks, Mairangi Bay

On credibility

The test word for our political leaders in the coming year is, “credibility” - who has it and who hasn’t. Tony Barnett, Pukekohe

On National

Four National Party Regional Councillors have resigned! What happened? Did they get the memo: “Come up with an original idea?” John Capener, Kawerau

On sentencing

I whole heartily agree with Randal Case’s statement (NZ Herald, December 22) that sentencing for crimes committed should start with a minimum sentence and work upwards from there. Warren Prouse, Papakura

Premium debate

The court decision forcing rethink of 501s

Irrespective of who is in government, this needs to be addressed. Whilst we all respect privacy once you commit a crime that is bad enough to get you deported then your privacy goes out the window. The laws need to be changed so no judge can rule like this. Richard Y.

So recall Parliament and under urgency pass a “retrospective” clause into the legislation. As long as we don’t treat a 501 any worse than we would treat a local offender, there is no problem. Ray M.

The Justice Minister doesn’t want to know and the PM needs to devise something concrete. In other words, Justice Cheryl Gwyn has released her findings as per the Bill of Rights and the PM and Minister know she is right, so leave the spin for another day and employ better advisers. David S.

Gosh ! Is there anything in NZ that’s not Jacinda’s fault? What about the weather? Jod M.

The Government could change the law very quickly to fix this problem. They won’t because they are soft on criminals. So there will be more victims in the community. Brent W.

Labour may be guilty of a lot of things but this law was created and came into force under National. And it was this most recent decision that has come from nowhere that has caused issues. Peter L.

Such supervision of 501s is nothing more than what is expected of someone who is released on parole in NZ. So surely this decision by this “learned” judge means that parole will be next to be considered double jeopardy by the courts...? Madness. Activist judges are the last thing NZ needs. Murray B.

It is up to this Labour Govt to protect NZers. Currently NZ is not a safe place. The murder of a young woman yesterday in broad daylight was an absolute outrage. What a terrible end to her precious life. Five years ago NZ was a much safer place to live in and the arrival of 501s and their lack of support and gang affiliations has contributed to this. Kirsty G.

It’s the High Court judge you need to take issue with, she made the decision, now the Government has to have a look into that and what will happen next. Let’s also remember that the Government has tried and continues to try and get the 501 policy of Australia changed, they can’t force the Australian Government to change. Diana C.

Fix the Act to make it clear it was intended to be retrospective and that parole conditions that would otherwise have been imposed in Australia can be imposed in NZ. Add the ability to collect fingerprints and DNA data and get that data shared by Australian authorities. The Australian justice system already has the fingerprints and DNA of the 501s. Had they remained in Australia, law enforcement would have these tools at their disposal. It seems wrong that NZ should have fewer tools available. John H.

I can’t believe how intolerant some people in society have become. If a person has served their time, why should we want to punish them twice? Mark R



















