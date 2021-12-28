Letters: On the cost of consultants and contractors, space, MIQ, and Omicron

'The annual spend by the Government on contractors and consultants is out of control and mind-bogglingly bad,' says David de Lacey. Photo / 123RF

'The annual spend by the Government on contractors and consultants is out of control and mind-bogglingly bad,' says David de Lacey. Photo / 123RF

Out of control

The annual spend by the Government on contractors and consultants is out of control and mind-bogglingly bad.

The introduction of blockchain and AI would reduce recruitment, redundancy, repetition and produce greater responsibility to taxpayers.

The poor taxpayer is overburdened as it is and the Government seems oblivious to this fact and regards revenue providers as a bottomless pit.

David de Lacey, Newmarket.

Consultancy work

The Government has spent nearly $940 million on contractors and consultants in the past year.

Just what do our politicians do all day (that's all our politicians)?

They obviously don't and can't think for themselves, just, "Oh, I'll get hold of a consultant".

And notice how many weeks of the year they have off, and I'm not just talking school and Christmas holidays, try watching Question Time and find out why they are away this week or fortnight – they are never there. Do you think they are there to look after you and me? I don't think so.

Brian Henman, Algies Bay.

Problems on Earth

"We struggle to transfer that focus into reaching for problems to solve here on Earth", reads a Herald editorial (Dec 28), extolling "collaboration" in the James Webb Space Telescope project - which boasts a "European" rocket.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is equally focused and expert, but undermined by the fossil fuel industry and its useful idiots - politicians fulfilling democracy.

Our neighbour Australia has Scott Morrison and our good friend America has Joe Manchin - the Democrat who seeks to block Joe Biden and progress. Even the miners would welcome change, but Manchin makes a fortune from coal - the miners not so much. Morrison held up a lump of coal in the Senate and declared it was nothing to be frightened of. Who doesn't love a good fire?

Humanity needs big government, probably a world government, for civilisation to survive.

Democracy saved us from the tyranny of kings but it's too slow and easily corrupted to save us from the majority.

Perhaps there is no answer. Or maybe it's China. You know, the climate deniers' favourite whipping boy.

Dennis Horne, Howick.

Regional parks

Peter Burn (Letters, Dec 28) justly acknowledges the visionaries behind the gifting and extending of Auckland's magnificent 28 regional parks with their 40,000ha of open space and 220km of coastline.

The various regional and local councils have also done a great job of maintaining them over the decades for people's easy access, enjoyment and health.

But concerning change is coming with Auckland Council looking at transferring control of our treasures.

Decisions will be made by unelected and unaccountable others on commercialisation, parking reductions, and numerous other important issues.

I urge Aucklanders to check out the council's Draft Regional Parks Management Plan and let councillors know that our interest and investment in the parks must be protected for all.

Fiona Mackenzie, Whangaparaoa.

MIQ system cruel

MIQ will be the downfall of the Labour Government in the next election.

It's cruel and discriminatory.

My daughter is a New Zealand citizen and has been trying to come and see me for two years.

My pleas to the Prime Minister and Covid-19 Response Minister met with generic responses of sympathy. Doesn't help.

Shiu Goundar, Manurewa.

Tutu's views

In all the magnificent tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu – who distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights – his trenchant criticism of Israeli government polices has been notably absent from mainstream media.

He observed: "I know first-hand that Israel has created an apartheid reality within its borders and through its occupation. The parallels to my own beloved South Africa are painfully stark indeed.

"Realistic Israeli leaders have acknowledged that Israel will either end its occupation through a one or two state solution, or live in an apartheid state in perpetuity. The latter option is unsustainable and an offence to justice. We learned in South Africa that the only way to end apartheid peacefully was to force the powerful to the table through economic pressure."

Janfrie Wakim, Epsom.

Omicron and omega

Omicron is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

The name literally means "small O" and is pronounced something like the O in "not".

The last letter of the alphabet is omega, which means "big O" and is pronounced something like the O in "note".

Omega is frequently used in conjunction with the first letter alpha.

I hope that virologists never get the chance to use omega to denote a Covid variant but I can just imagine what social media will make of it if they do.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Cyber attacks

Cyber attacks will render military might useless for without fuel, digital communication, electricity supply, banks, hospitals, life as such will make the Covid pandemic look like a Sunday picnic.

Currently the United States is 10 years ahead of China, but when China catches up who knows what might happen.

Our government needs to be up with the play on cyber warfare and be planning counter measures for when or if it happens – there will be no time for an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff approach.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Left marooned

We recently flew to Sydney from Auckland shortly after receiving our Pfizer booster shots.

Why can we not now return having had a preflight negative Covid test, another negative test on arrival followed by home isolation?

Is home isolation only suitable if you already have Covid?

Gregg Schneideman, Sydney.

Speaking out

Thank you, Jarrod, for your moving and insightful opinion piece on Shane Martin.

What has happened to independent analysis, compassion and the capacity of people to speak out on behalf of injustice, simply because of the way issues have become framed by politics and PC ideologies?

Linda Blincko, Devonport.

On the money

David Schnauer was right on the money with his opinion piece (Herald, Dec 27).

There has been huge long-run economic damage for New Zealand from successive governments not setting incentives, notably around superannuation, to drive far more investment capital into the productive sector.

The public has been slow to understand that money tied up in houses doesn't grow business and industry.

Nor does it enable us to keep more of our young high-growth businesses in local ownership long-term, and keep more of our tech entrepreneurs in New Zealand.

Investors in such ventures, and in well-managed funds, obtain excellent long-term returns.

KiwiSaver has resulted in more capital underpinning the local share market and complementing private equity investments, but we still have a long way to go.

It is crazy that a small but tidy 47-year-old two-bedroom unit in a block of eight, close to where I live, has just sold for the price of a beautifully presented six-bedroom home in rural France with outbuildings and several hectares.

Let us see further government action to lift our economic ambition and channel more of our savings away from property and into business growth, especially the tech sector.

John Raine, Devonport.

Short and sweet

On deportees

There are many objectors to Australia's policy of sending 501s to New Zealand. Shouldn't we be asking ourselves why, for our population, we produce such a high number of criminals who not only spoil our own country, but who also choose to spoil someone else's country too? A country that offered them and their families an opportunity to make a better life.

Janine Leighton, Devonport.

On lifeguards

I would rather be rescued by an unvaccinated lifeguard who had been antigen tested than just be left in deep water by overwhelmed volunteers resulting from a mandated lack of keen lifeguards.

Percy Peacock, Pokeno.



On police

We need to thank Bishop Brian Tamaki for illustrating how completely pathetic our police and judiciary are. Since the new commissioner of police, things, especially in Auckland, seem to be sliding downhill.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.



On spending

Government spending is out of control, with $939m spent on consultants and contractors – a new slogan for Labour rather than "Let's do this" could be "To spend like Labour".

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

