Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: On the campaign promise lolly scramble, climate change, the All Blacks - and that front page

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
An overview of the Burning Man festival in Black Rock. Photo / AP

An overview of the Burning Man festival in Black Rock. Photo / AP

I know election campaigns are traditionally a lolly scramble of promises but it’s now getting silly. Parties falling over each other to offer freebies, funded by various snake oil assessments of possible revenues accruing sometime

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand