Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: On regional rail, Threads, gangs, sport and jury service

NZ Herald
13 mins to read
Te Huia passenger train service between Waikato / Hamilton and Auckland.

Te Huia passenger train service between Waikato / Hamilton and Auckland.

Need for trains

In the Transport and Infrastructure Committee’s report on inter-regional passenger trains, 97 per cent of the submissions supported the re-establishment of a connected public transport system utilising passenger trains wherever possible. The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand