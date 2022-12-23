Letters: On Harry and Meghan, tax options, snakes and the PM’s diplomacy

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Photo / AP

Letter of the week: Mary Hearn, Glendowie

The Wendyl Nissen article (Weekend Herald, December 17) on Harry and Meghan’s “riveting” truth-telling is somewhat one-dimensional. Indisputably, Harry was traumatised by the very public scrutiny of his grief over Diana’s death. But child abuse as Wendyl claims is overtly dramatic and not reflective of the circumstances that the decision was most likely made under. I can’t imagine his father or the Queen intended to abuse him in any way, and as with the late Princess, Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the media is part of a reciprocal arrangement both parties tacitly agree to. I won’t surmise on the allegations of racism by the media and they shouldn’t be excused over salacious headlines intended to sell papers, but comments regarding the royal family can’t be confirmed or disputed because they’re one-sided. Cynically, the amount of money paid to the Sussexes for the documentary could be directly proportional to how many distasteful comments were made about William and other royals. No-one in this sorry scenario is exclusively victim or villain. It might be prudent for Harry and Meghan to heed comedian George Jessel’s quote: “The human brain starts working the moment you are born and never stops until you stand up to speak in public.”

Vulnerable targets

Wendyl Nissen goes to bat for Harry and Meghan, and good on her for that. Many like me have long been uncomfortable with the media’s relentless demonisation of the pair. Wendyl points to the damage done to Harry by his mother’s death. As for Meghan, she has the twin burden of being both a woman and of mixed race. Harry and Meghan are therefore the perfect vulnerable targets for Fleet Street’s legendary prejudices of misogyny and racism, perhaps best displayed by a deranged and paranoid Piers Morgan.

Karen Mason, Kohimarama.

Tax options

F. Fordham’s letter (Weekend Herald, December 17) on tax inequality is on the money. It was a mistake for Jacinda Ardern to rule out any form of capital gains tax on property. Consideration is needed on a property tax which excludes the family home and the family bach or second home which is often used frequently by family, sometimes permanently. Property tax on the third-plus properties, whether private investment (trusts) or commercial, needs to be treated as a “business investment” subject to capital gains tax but less costs for improvements, operating costs including repairs and maintenance, and depreciation. The property tax should be levied only on realised capital gains (a property sale) with tax credits for any capital loses. Any delayed settlement of payment should delay the tax payment due, too. How to treat inflation in capital gains or losses is the tricky point which would need expert taxation input. I agree with Fordham that removing GST on food also is highly desirable for the less well-off. I also believe that the first $15,000 of income p.a. should be tax-free, and $15,001 to $60,000 income at 17.5 per cent - raising the current tax bracket level would again help the less well-off. Could tax experts please let us know what the above tax changes would mean for Government numbers?

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Health workers

The dire situation at Rawene Hospital serving the Hokianga is yet another example of ‘unintended consequences’ from Labour (and Māori Party) policy. Immigration policy was clearly flawed 18 months ago; business and the public were telling them this. I understand the desire to force wages up - even I don’t agree with it when it has been already legislated by raising minimum wages - but to impose draconian, inhuman, and blind restrictions on the few categories of workers needed is the direct cause of Rawene’s crisis. In one of the most impoverished and needy parts of the country, Government (and their allies’) policy has had the usual unforeseen consequences that were actually totally foreseeable. The intransigence of both Health and Immigration on rules restricting and discouraging potential immigrants for the health sector is unforgivable and symptomatic of a Government determined to impose ideology regardless of the detrimental effects on society. Shame on them.

Glenn J Pacey, Glendowie.

Snakes alive

Surely the Department of Conservation is mandated with protecting endangered New Zealand species? Why they would want to protect a snake that is 10 times more venomous than a rattler is beyond me. This snake that arrived alive washed ashore on Takapuna Beach should have been killed immediately or shipped back to Australia, where it came from. They call themselves the ‘lucky country’. However, when it comes to snakes, we in New Zealand are the lucky ones. We are a snake-free nation, and in my view, we want to stay that way. For DoC to suggest to the girl that found the snake [that she] set it free was irresponsible in my view. They need to concentrate on looking after our indigenous animals and plants. Not, I would suggest, those coming in unwanted from other countries.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Driving behaviour

There has been plenty of noise recently about further reductions to speed limits across New Zealand. While these may have some effect, we will not see a steep change in the behaviour of Kiwi drivers until there are consequences for breaking traffic laws. In other Western countries, if you trigger the camera at a red light or for going over the speed limit, you not only get a significant fine, you receive demerit points on your licence. In the UK, for example, if you get caught speeding four times in 12 months, your licence gets suspended. In NZ, there are no real consequences. We send a fine, I am sure those who can afford it see it as an annoyance and pay, and those who can’t afford it don’t pay. If the consequence was losing your licence for a time, with all the associated pain that would bring, we would see a change in the driving behaviour on our roads and fewer accidents. A simple piece of legislation to allow this would do it. It is time NZ took hold of the traffic laws and made them fit for purpose.

Peter Webster, Titirangi.

International stage

My question is, who is right (please excuse the rhetorical pun) among your opinion writers, Fran O’Sullivan or Bruce Cotterill? (Weekend Herald, December 17) O’Sullivan, an oft critic of Jacinda Ardern, says she did good on the international stage with her diplomatic skill and influence, which got us over the line for lucrative trade deals our farmers should be very happy about. Cotterill says her forays onto the international stage were a self-virtuous distraction and that farmers should be rightly aggrieved about what the Government has or hasn’t done for them. For once in a very long time, I agree with O’Sullivan that this year’s international work by the Prime Minister will be of a distinct long-term advantage to our economy. Well done Ardern!

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Wanting a change

I would like to thank Bruce Cotterill for his outstanding columns throughout the year. It is a highlight of a Saturday morning to read his latest opinion piece (Weekend Herald, December 17). [It] was one of his best. Accurate description of what is wrong in this country and leaving no doubt as to who has caused it. From campaigning on being open and transparent, we have an administration that would be the most deceitful, underhanded, secretive and hell-bent on destroying the country as we know it. He is correct that we need a change of Government so we can get back to being a democracy. If we have another term of Labour, then I believe the damage caused by them [will] be irreparable.

Jeff Berge, Takanini.

A quick word

Reg Dempster (NZ Herald, December 22) wrote that those who have committed crimes must fear detection, trials, sentencing. Why would they, when so many are sentenced to home detention? Example: a man stabs a woman in the back, puncturing her lung, and he gets home detention. Home detention is not a deterrent to criminals - life goes on as usual after committing what most people think is a major crime. Wendy Galloway, Ōmokoroa.

A few months ago, in response to many claims of supermarket monopolies and over-charging the general public etc, the Commerce Commission made a big noise about those issues and decided on a definite response and investigation. Where is the commission at, and how long before we know its findings? One would hope that this is not quietly shelved and put in the too-hard basket. Ted Partridge, Māngere.

Having played sport in many countries and [having always been] a sports fan, it is rather disappointing having just watched the news that Australian sportsmanship, whether it be players or spectators, has not really improved. Norm Greenall, Orewa.

I was absolutely horrified by the scenes of violence coming from a football game in Melbourne. No doubt the Victorian government is being blamed for being too soft and asked to be tougher on such criminal behaviour. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

About time these murderous shop attackers weren’t treated like victims. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

Your columnist Bruce Cotterill (Weekend Herald, December 17) sadly lists the Government’s disappointing performance on key issues. One result is a widening of the gap between rich and poor. Cotterill mourns the 40 per cent rate of truancy and the low levels of literacy and numeracy. Yet, education has to be a vital tool in reducing this gap by increasing children’s intelligence and their career options. When will more attention be directed to addressing high levels of truancy and disturbing levels of literacy and numeracy? Janie Weir, Newmarket.

Congratulations to [Rod] Emmerson for his cartoon showing our mayor speaking out with his brain disengaged. His pronouncements regarding the ports of Auckland show the same trend. On one hand, he demands its dividend to the council be increased, yet says they have to divest of a major revenue stream. And then he says 100 per cent of the port’s container traffic is to be moved by rail soon, yet he hasn’t said if he has talked with KiwiRail to see if they are ready, willing or able to meet his edict. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

Every time I see a picture of Chris Hipkins (Minister of Everything), I am taken back in time to the many covers of Mad Magazine featuring Alfred E. Neuman. Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Let all those who support a feckless tolerance of hate speech carry the coffins of murdered police officers. Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

I have recently completed an extensive road trip from Taranaki to the Bay Of Plenty, across to the Waikato and on to Auckland, returning through the King Country. Based on my observations and some recent discussion on the re-naming of our country, can I suggest it now be called Coneland? Richard Law, Ōmatā.

While the fortunes of the Labour Party seem to have waned somewhat in recent times, Jacinda Ardern still continues to top the polls as the most suitable person for Prime Minister. And overseas, she continues to be New Zealand’s most noticed politician. David Mairs, Glendowie.