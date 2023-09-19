Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: On crime, climate, stadium, grey power, men’s health, All Blacks

NZ Herald
13 mins to read
The New Zealand justice system is soft on crime, a reader says. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand justice system is soft on crime, a reader says. Photo / NZME

Crime and punishment

The perception New Zealanders have that the justice system is soft on crime is regrettably now evidence-based and no longer just a perception. The front page (Herald, September 16), about reinforces that assertion. “White collar“ crime isn’t victimless, as there are countless people whose lives were ruined by this dirty money, as well as negatively impacting the New Zealand economy because much of the proceeds were diverted overseas. There is a definite imbalance in the system when these criminals get more sentencing discounts than a Boxing Day sale. The concept of home detention was laudable when first introduced, with less cost to the justice system and greater opportunity for rehabilitation than serving a prison sentence. About 3000 people are sentenced to home detention annually, and in the year to June 23, there has been a new high of 2035 home detention breaches. Corrections has stated they have no evidence as to what may be driving it. Really? No accountability and no consequences come to mind, which negates the whole premise of justice.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand