Crime and punishment

The perception New Zealanders have that the justice system is soft on crime is regrettably now evidence-based and no longer just a perception. The front page (Herald, September 16), about target="_blank">two individuals who laundered $123 million of proceeds from crime reinforces that assertion. “White collar“ crime isn’t victimless, as there are countless people whose lives were ruined by this dirty money, as well as negatively impacting the New Zealand economy because much of the proceeds were diverted overseas. There is a definite imbalance in the system when these criminals get more sentencing discounts than a Boxing Day sale. The concept of home detention was laudable when first introduced, with less cost to the justice system and greater opportunity for rehabilitation than serving a prison sentence. About 3000 people are sentenced to home detention annually, and in the year to June 23, there has been a new high of 2035 home detention breaches. Corrections has stated they have no evidence as to what may be driving it. Really? No accountability and no consequences come to mind, which negates the whole premise of justice.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

I found the deadly knife attack on people at an Albany bus stop in broad daylight appalling and almost unbelievable. Fortunately, the 16-year-old suspect was swiftly tracked down to Hamilton by police. Also shocking was to hear our Prime Minister seem vaguely accepting of such a terrible occurrence, by saying they will first need to look into the background of this offender to see why this happened. I would have thought the immediate priority should be to keep members of the public safe, by securely locking up this alleged attacker.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Climate crisis and voting

Once again we are faced with the enormity of climate change destructions on this life-giving planet of ours. It’s not scientists this time though, it’s the people from Europe having suffered the worst summer of their lives through heatwaves, wildfires and downpours never experienced before. They are pleading for leaders to do something. Jason Horowitz (World, September 18) records their cry, their rising anxieties over the knowledge there is worse to come, giving their young an unreliable future. It is referred to as “a continent on the verge of a nervous breakdown” and due to the lack of world leadership to follow through on the pledges they made with the 2015 Paris Agreement targets to lower emissions. In Aotearoa we sit outside this climate anxiety, our own climate crisis a distant memory. We have an election coming up. Under 18s cannot vote, but how those older do will make or break our young’s future. The young know it, but do we the voter?

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Christopher Luxon is promising zero emissions by 2050, with no clear plan on how that distant target will be achieved. He carefully avoids any mention of the Paris Agreement that was signed by the previous National Government. That agreement commits us to an emissions reduction of 50 per cent by 2030. Instead, all we have heard to date is criticism of the small progress we have made during the past five years along with promises to reverse many of them. So much for caring about the recent devastating effects of climate change within New Zealand, or the bleak outlook for our future generations. Failure to reach the 2030 target will cost the taxpayers up to $10 billion in penalty payments. Some of our trade deals are dependent on achieving that target and are at risk if we blatantly ignore our Paris Agreement obligations. Climate change has become a stark reality for those living in the Northern Hemisphere and many will now be considering more planet-friendly food options. The carbon footprint to transport food from New Zealand to our distant markets is considerable. We produce only enough food to feed 40 million people, which is an insignificant fraction of the almost eight billion people on this planet. Our relatively small contribution will not be missed. We cannot ignore the 2030 target just because it is politically convenient to do so.

Tony Barker, Glenfield.

Yet another report released on how the Antarctic ice shelf continues to melt faster than thought. Couple that with the rain events and cyclones of 2023 and the warning signs around climate change continue. It looks like New Zealand is going to follow the UK and Europe with soaring temperatures and, who knows, wildfires through our summer. But don’t worry, our politicians have it all in hand. We have all that money put aside “for a rainy day”. So much so, that Nicola Willis is going to use it as a “climate dividend” to partially pay for tax cuts by the National Party. It’s our reward for having done such a great job! It used to be called the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) but really it’s become the “Elaborate Tax Swindle”!

Steve Jardine, Glendowie.

List MPs

Congratulations to Bernard Walker (Herald September 18) for his superbly crafted letter outlining the weakness of the selection process for list MPs. Since the introduction of MMP, the electorate has seen a series of totally inept list MPs, unelected but able to partake in legislative policies, sometimes undemocratic and regrettably outright dangerous policies. The fearful aspect extends to when some of these non-achievers are appointed to favourable Cabinet ministerial positions without any significant background or experience. Definitely a time for review and change.

Michael Taylor, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Auckland anniversary

It has long been said that Aucklanders’ attention stops at the Bombay Hills to the south. Its northern boundary is not as well defined, but we can now see that it stops well short of Russell. Auckland’s anniversary commemorates the arrival of Governor Hobson in Russell because it is the anniversary of Auckland Province, stretching all the way from Cape Rēinga past Hamilton. Auckland City is a Johnny-come-lately. If it wants to commemorate the Ngāti Whātua gifting of land in September then it may, but the provincial anniversary remains January 29.

Ross Boswell, Christchurch.

Stadium ideas

Recently the Eden Park Trust proposed Eden Park 2.0 with 60,000 seats and a retractable roof hosting a range of sports including cricket but I think there could be a flaw in the design. Rectangular and oval sports don’t mix well as spectators are too far away from the action and therefore does not provide a great fan experience. No final cost of the project was announced. Where does the money come from? Presumably the New Zealand taxpayer? Auckland has two major franchise teams with the Blues and Warriors and soon possibly a new A-League team. The city needs an attraction that is going to be used, it needs a reset, it needs something new! The downtown or the waterfront is the best location for a major rectangular stadium in Auckland close to the restaurants, bars and accommodation. Overall there is better access for getting to the game whether you take the bus, train or ferry. If New Zealand is looking at hosting any major future events we need something that is future-proofed.

Tristan Cullen, Wānaka.

Abuse cases

After years of well-documented sexual abuse by Catholic priests, it seems the Anglicans are no better. Eleven former staff (all Anglicans ) have been convicted of various sexual abuse offences against 55 Dilworth students. By the way, Dilworth School is not a poor school in a deprived area. Quite the opposite in fact, being located in Epsom, supposedly one of Auckland’s better suburbs. Anyway, it will be interesting to see what the church comes up with moving forward as clearly drastic changes are needed. They could close the school and sell off the land, reputedly worth $165 million. Or if they are intent on keeping the school open, maybe a completely fresh start would be the way to go. A new name, new school board, and all-new staff. Now, in my view, if the school were 100 per cent staffed by female teachers, there would be zero paedophilia. Perhaps this is the answer?

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Grey power

For superannuitants dependent on super only, Labour’s winter energy payments amount to about $360 extra in the pocket and that doesn’t include cost of living increments nearly twice that for couples. National’s tax cuts would provide a piffling amount in comparison so it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out who they will vote for. They make up 40 per cent of the population and because of mobility issues and lack of ability to use telephone technology, ie emails are often left out of political polls. So it would not at all be surprising as in the last election when political polls were proven to be untrustworthy we see a similar swing to Labour in the dying hours before polling booths close.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Prostate cancer screening

I wait for a political party to be proactive on providing a government-funded prostate programme for men. Women have a current death rate of 650 due to breast cancer and have had a free screening programme since 1998. Men have a similar number of deaths from prostate cancer but no support from the Government. It is time that a government-funded programme for prostate screening is introduced for men aged between 45 to 65.

Philip Hornblow, Matamata

Problems for the All Blacks

Ethan de Groot stating that he didn’t think his tackle was worthy of a red card epitomises the arrogance of the All Blacks and New Zealand rugby in general. What do New Zealand players not understand about the laws of rugby? Quite a lot by the amount of penalties they accrue in matches. I am afraid the aura has gone, the rest of the world sees New Zealand as easy targets to wind up during a match due to their belief that they are self-entitled to call themselves the best. Don’t get me started on the fans - some are just an embarrassment with their disgusting commentary during a match. Yes, I am a New Zealander.

Keith Moran, Stonefields.

What a mess Ian Foster has made of the All Blacks. He has locks playing at 6, 7s at 6, a 6 playing lock and a 7 at 8. Then we have a fullback playing at second five, a wing playing centre, a fullback playing first five, a fullback playing wing etc. A bit like the kids’ party game of musical chairs. How can the team develop with all this chopping and changing in positions? Not much longer to suffer this mess. The recovery will be long and slow.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Questions for next pandemic

I was disgusted to read that large donations are pouring into National’s coffers from large and small businesses. How soon they have forgotten the support they received from Labour during the pandemic! What ingratitude! Many of these businesses apparently claimed money unscrupulously and have not paid it back. Since most of Labour’s economic woes and unpopularity stem from their handling of the pandemic, I think it is absolutely crucial that all parties in this election inform voters as to how they will protect us when the next one arrives. Will they offer free vaccinations, free treatment, money to businesses, support for the elderly and vulnerable? How will they keep us safe without closing the borders and how will they get everyone vaccinated without a mandate? Since the pandemic was such an important part of our lives for two years, this information must be provided before we vote.

Sue Rawson, Tauranga

Politicians’ properties

Bruce Cotterill states: “I don’t care how many houses a politician has.“ Well, it does matter when the leader of a political party, and many of his colleagues, personally own a substantial number of investment properties. Especially when they want to change the law, which will substantially improve their personal financial positions by reducing the Bright-line Test and allowing interest deductibility on rental properties. I thought this would constitute a conflict of interest?

Russ Collins, Takapuna

Short & sweet

On National

If a National-led Government doesn’t make immediate and substantial improvements to the health, education and justice systems, radically amend the sentencing requirements, and give the police the ability to do their job, then National will be toast within a year. Lloyd Murcott, Whangamatā.

On Auckland’s airport

There are three lanes for cars at international drop-off. Commercial vehicles, general public and straight-through lanes. So what does the airport do? Where the three lanes meet, they put a pedestrian crossing to slow the exit of all vehicles, causing chaos at peak times and long lines to drop off. And they pay money to staff to come up with this idea? John Little, Milford.

On no job, no tax cut

Civil servants voting for National’s tax cut would be well advised to remember with no job, no income, a tax cut is not all that rewarding. Owen Cunliffe, Henderson.

On leaders’ debate

The first leaders’ debate on TV One was followed by Would I lie to you? Enough said. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

On poverty

National Party candidate Ryan Hamilton claims to have changed his views on the fluoridation of water, and maybe he has. He has yet to deny a dismissive, callous attitude towards those who live in poverty, exposed by his comment that “most lower socio-economics fill their tap water with Raro”. It is this that makes him unfit for public office. Andrea Dawe, Sandringham.

On driving

I enjoyed Matt Heath’s article on driving. I well remember my father’s car - a Morris Cowley - whose gears were operated by double-declutching all the way up and all the way down. No fancy parking facilities on that vehicle, but it was much more interesting to drive than any modern car. Matt might have enjoyed the experience. Pamela Russell, Ōrākei.

On post-election

Post-election letters to the editor assistance form. Just fill in the blanks. Prime Minister Chris (L or H, fill in as appropriate) when will you implement your pre-election promise to (insert your concern here), instead of kicking it for touch now you hold the reins of power? Bary Williams, Sunnyhills





All Blacks should be concerned ahead of quarter-finals

The way to win is give the All Blacks the ball and then defend them into mistakes, take penalties, create scoreboard pressure? Ah hah! The ABs are onto that - when they’ve got the ball they simply kick it back. Part of the consequent raffle to deal with then of course in an aerial battle is leaping for the ball in the air. Peter N.

Another big change needed. Richie Mo’unga or BB dropped. Jordan at 15. Talea and Big Leicester on the wings. No Sam Cane. Ardie Savea should stay captain. If Frizell not fit or game hardened then Ethan Blackadder at 6. Dion D.

Boks will beat Ireland and ABs will be eliminated by Boks. Ireland haven’t faced a stiff opposition like the Boks yet. Boks’ defence and set-piece will slow down Ireland and you’ll start seeing them panic and choke out of the game. Ripine I.

Interestingly, in Roigard’s attributes you didn’t mention his passing. He doesn’t yet have a passing game to match the best halfbacks, such as Dupont, Smith, De Klerk or Gibson-Park. Roigard is an impact player at this stage. Adrian B.

Foster not brave enough, or smart enough, to make changes required. Jordan to fullback and Leicester F to wing. David W.