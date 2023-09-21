Letters: On air travel, climate, tax cuts, housing, crime

Auckland Airport is busy with school holiday traffic. Photo / Alex Burton





Flights and climate

Air New Zealand plans to run 8300 flights during September alone apparently, to cater for school holidays. The irony is indescribable. The very people who will suffer the most from future climate change will be going as willing or unwilling participants in the process. No-one is serious about doing very much to alter the trajectory, least of all businesses like airlines and petrol retailers. Air NZ and Z are for climate change, not New Zealand if we’re honest. No political party apart from Greens appears to have any stomach to even begin to rein them in.

Ken Duffin, Papakura.

Still in denial

Simon Wilson’s thoughtful opinion piece (Herald, September 19) suggested that any political party that doesn’t take climate change seriously should be laughed out of town. Not only laughed but also kicked out of town I say. To deny or obstruct dealing with the primary existential threat to humanity’s very survival is beyond absurd. Yet the sad fact is you don’t have to look far to see many voters and politicians are still in denial of reality over climate change. The fact that gas-guzzling high-polluting utes are still the most popular new vehicles in New Zealand staggers belief. Whole sections of industry are even actively campaigning against reducing greenhouse emissions which are slowly cooking us. I would just like to know what planet they plan to move to when this one we all call home becomes unliveable?

Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

Marsden Point

Not surprising that major oil companies decided to raise their profits by closing Marsden Point refinery with no thought of what is best for this country. And how short-sighted of the government to allow this closure. In 2007 the government of the day blocked the sale of Auckland Airport due to it being a strategic asset for New Zealand. What could be more of a strategic asset than its only facility to refine oil. We now find this has increased fuel prices, forced us to import inferior bitumen, created a shortage of CO2, and exposed us to be at the mercy of overseas suppliers of refined fuel who will decide what and when we receive fuel. A huge downside for New Zealand but a small increase in profits for those hard up oil companies.

Vince West, Milford

Do tax cuts make sense?

Looks like a change in government if polls are to be believed. Do multibillion-dollar tax cuts really make sense when the coffers are empty? Doling out more money to voters. Does that really make sense? It is obvious that councils need more money to look after infrastructure and resilience. It seems the national government needs more revenue to deal with climate issues and renewable energy as well as health and education. It is hard to see how tax cuts have any positive effects on these essential societal issues. A more responsible attitude is needed from our politicians.

Frank Olsson, Auckland Central.

Selling our country

I’m surprised that a majority of people appear to be comfortable with the National Party proposing to allow foreign buyers once again to purchase existing homes in New Zealand. The consensus is that this will drive up the overall prices of all houses. With the party’s proposed tax cuts, we may get a short-term benefit but incur a long-term cost with a substantial increase in house prices. I suppose it’s good if you’re a property investor with several properties, but not so good for our younger people when they come to purchasing their first home. Forgetting the feasibility of actually being able to tax overseas buyers, do we really want to be competing at house auctions with wealthy overseas buyers? Looks like we are once again selling our country for 30 pieces of silver.

Russ Collins, Takapuna.

An old problem

“Despite the great achievements made in housing, the problem has been emphasised, because it still remains a problem.” This is a statement taken from a booklet I received from the Immigration Service when I came to this wonderful country 66 years ago. Bit hard to be optimistic about this challenge being met in the next three-year parliamentary term!

Mike Jarman, One Tree Hill.

Tax hike for high earners

The tax cuts National proposes to be funded by selling property to wealthy foreigners is crass, unsustainable and undesirable, with consequences for increasing demand, already under pressure from immigration at 2 per cent of our population in the last year. Meanwhile, our medical and education professions desperately need more funding, including pay increases to attract and retain staff. A tax increase for high-income earners is needed to fund this surely. Germany has a top tax rate of 45 per cent, capital gains tax and 7 per cent VAT on food compared to the standard VAT of 19 per cent. The Labour plan to cut GST on groceries is responsible and will benefit low-income earners most. Some Kiwis bemoan the economy but Australia has a current inflation rate of 7 per cent, (higher than our 6.7 per cent), and the UK has just recorded 6.8 per cent. Most economies are feeling pain from Covid, the Ukraine conflict, the cost of wild weather events and its impact on food production.

Steve Lincoln, Botany Downs.

Show us the numbers

Luxon might be “incredibly confident” that his figures are “rock solid” but that is not reason enough to withhold more detailed information about the tax revenue from house sales to foreign buyers. Why must we take him at his word? Some politicians are liars, others simply mistaken or overly optimistic. Show us the numbers! This policy has the potential to raise the cost of housing for Kiwis, reduce our public sector funding, or lead to broken promises of tax cuts. None of these options are attractive.

B Darragh, Auckland Central.

It is not surprising and rather amusing to see all the letters from Chippy supporters lambasting Luxon for refusing to release details on some of his tax policies. This, from supporters of the Labour Party which kept entire major policies secret in each of the last two election campaigns. My count was five in the 2020 Campaign and two in the 2017 campaign.

Brent Marshall, Whangaparāoa.

Conflict of interest

Luxon is a bit hypocritical when he says Labour is responsible for the housing crisis and also the big hikes in rents. I don’t see him setting and example by telling his tenants he is going to help them out and give them a 10 per cent reduction on their rents, also, he wants to reverse the tenants rights and give more power back to the landlords. If this is not a conflict of interest then nothing is. Most of his team are landlords and it is in their own self-interest to let rents run riot, seeing as they profit from it. What is your answer to this Christopher?

Tom O’Toole, Taumarunui

In it for who?

I would really like to know from the Labour Party about their slogan “In It For You”. I wonder which part of the community Labour is in for. Petrol is the highest it ever was in New Zealand, so can’t be for workers who need their cars to drive to work. Can’t be in for the poor who need to use their cars, can’t be in for the general public when food prices are the highest in years, can’t be in for victims of criminal actively as they are given justification for criminal activity i.e. poverty and any other reason they can spin. Crime is on the rise especially retail crime and the customer pays more because business can only absorb so much loss and some of the punishments given out are a joke. Now after six years, the current government is going to fix so many things as if six years were not long enough. There are times I can’t help but wonder if the segment of society who contribute little to the community but do the most damage to law-abiding citizens this slogan is for them.

Ashley Mall, Mt Albert.

Unlicensed drivers

We have another death from the occupant of a vehicle killed by an unlicensed driver trying to evade the police. I know this view may not be politically correct and may offend some of the families involved but I have to ask, what are 16 to 18 year olds doing out at 4am? Where do their families believe they are and what do they think they are doing? Really? Culpability for this “accident” does not only rest with the driver but equally with his community, friends and family who are complicit with a lifestyle where young people drive and are driven by unlicensed drivers in cars that are raced and ultimately flee from police. It is easy to feel sympathy for the bereaved but until someone asks the hard questions and insists on accountability from family and friends no lessons will be learned and this tragedy will be repeated - as history shows us.

Quentin Miller, Te Atatu South

Justice system

The present state of the criminal justice system in New Zealand can be summed up in one sentence: “the criminals who laundered $123 million are sentenced to home detention”. The Government has ultimate responsibility for setting the sentencing standards. Make the consequences fit the crime.

Short & sweet

On ghost houses

After reading Ranjana Gupta’s item on proposals to tax empty houses, I am left with one question: How do you compel people to rent out houses that are illegal to rent because they cannot be made to comply with the mandatory Healthy Homes legislation? Peter Lewis, Forrest Hill.

On four-year term

Please make the parliamentary term four years instead of three. It’ll give the government more time to achieve an agenda. Governments will look more to medium/long-term policy issues. But mostly, so we all won’t have to go through these dull as dishwater campaigns so often. Huw Dann, Mt Eden.

On party plans

Wouldn’t it be amazing if the media were as desperate to know how Labour is going to find money and dentists for their dental plan as they are to know the workings of National’s tax plan? June Kearney, Orewa

On migration

Richard Prebble’s analysis is correct (Herald September 20): mass migration doesn’t work in the long run. It’s a pyramid scheme. David Blaker Three Kings.

On cooling

Now that our weather seems to be warming due to global warming maybe the government should consider giving beneficiaries a cooling allowance. Bernard Walker, Papamoa.

On brand labels

Why do shirt and T-shirt manufacturers insist on placing their scratchy brand labels on the inside neck area of their garments? There are plenty of other places where no annoying itching can be assured. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On Winston Peters

Winston Peters deserves a fair go from the media because he has a real and practical interest in the welfare of pensioners. Bruce Tubb, Devonport

The Premium Debate

Auckland Airport delays: Warning as 15,000 travellers expected on first day of school holidays

My advice after flying out of Auckland airport last week: travel light, be courteous, be patient. Same on return. Apelu R.

I’ve been through 3 times recently. It is APPALLING! An absolute disgrace, and unacceptable. Coming back from Melbourne a few weeks back the queues were all the back to the escalator down from passport control. They were very close to a public revolt. Mike H.

Came through last night from Melbourne. Carry on baggage only. Arrived 12:30 am. Once the plane doors were open took 15 minutes to get out to the pick up area. Greg M.

How about hiring some more temp staff from the recently retired airport staff or those not rehired after Covid restrictions ended? Rosina T.

I avoid Auckland like the plague. Use Wellington Airport for my overseas travel. No hassles there. Peter T.