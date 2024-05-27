"I am a former rugby league player who came through a school system that almost seemed intent on eliminating junior rugby league." Image / NZ Herald

Player ‘poaching’ concerns a bit rich

I read Liam Napier’s article on the concerns about young rugby players being enticed to play rugby league (Weekend Herald, May 25).

How things have changed. I am a former rugby league player who came through a school system that almost seemed intent on eliminating junior rugby league. My story goes back to the beginning of my rugby league days as a 4-year-old at the club my father, who represented the Kiwis, had played at. I played in all the grades in the North Shore competition and then the Auckland competition until I reached secondary school at Takapuna Grammar.

Auckland league had a very strong schoolboy competition through the years. I was also selected in Auckland schoolboy teams through this time and we would play rep games against other provinces. One player who was in this team was Bryan Williams, until he was “encouraged” to play for his school’s First XV side, as were most of the other players when they went to college. I was determined to carry on with league through these years but, as most of the North Shore boys were encouraged to play rugby at school, North Shore did not then have a league team for me to play in. I had to find another club and Pt Chevalier had a team that I could join. It was difficult, as for training I would get the bus home from school, walk down to the ferry, get a bus to Pt Chevalier, train, a parent would drive me back to the ferry and I walked home and arrived back at about 9.30pm.

I was selected in the Under-15 Auckland team to go to the national provincial competition and had to go to the principal to ask for some time off school. He told me “we don’t usually let kids off for professional sports” and then deliberated a bit before agreeing. I was fortunate enough to have great parents who supported me through these times, which made it possible for me to also end up playing for the Kiwis.

It now amuses me to read the article complaining about the NRL scouts poaching players from union. For about the last 40 years, it has been the other way around, but via the school system, and I haven’t heard too many concerns about that.

The players who are brought into the NRL clubs are all schooled not only in the game but personal development so they have a chance in life, should they not make the grade. A large proportion of these youngsters would have very little chance of developing themselves without the opportunities given to them by the NRL clubs.

Ken Stirling, Silverdale.

St John funding failure

Surely it’s not too much to ask that a vital service such as St John Ambulance receives the proper funding to function from government sources rather than relying on donations and the like?

Why is it that they starve it for funding to the point recently where it cost a life (NZ Herald, May 27), yet, when politicians need a 10 per cent pay rise, the funds are immediately available?

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Science shocker

When I read that more than half of primary school teachers failed NCEA level 1 science (NZ Herald, May 23), I suddenly realised why such a large proportion of the population is taken in by misinformation about scientific topics such as climate change.

Most people have no means of evaluating the accuracy of this misinformation.

Martin Spencer, Auckland City.

Hard lessons

One thing the opponents of charter schools seem to overlook is the failure of the education system as it is currently administered. Children can’t read, even newly-trained primary school teachers can’t do maths. These failures are systemic.

The current people and structures have created this failure. Charter schools are not the total answer, but they are part of it. They will bring new thinking. If they succeed, it can be hoped that their ideas and techniques will be imitated. If they fail, other ideas must be explored.

Education is much too important to leave in the hands of the current vested interests.

Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Levy hike welcome

The article by Grant Bradley (”Government proposes increasing tourist levy to $100,” NZ Herald, May 27) comes as a pleasant surprise.

Yes, put up the visitor levy to $100 – and leave Australia as the only omission. As a percentage of their total spend, this will tend to hit low economic value visitors the hardest.

Further, I would like to see the resultant income split roughly 50/50 between firstly, lifting finances to existing recipients and secondly, to forming subsidised public-private ownership camping grounds at known under-serviced locations.

Try to keep New Zealand a bit “clean and green” whilst looking for overseas income and not entirely banning “freedom”.

Kenneth W.J. Lynch, Northcross.