Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: NRL ‘poaching’ concerns a bit rich; St John ambulance shouldn’t have to rely on handouts

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
"I am a former rugby league player who came through a school system that almost seemed intent on eliminating junior rugby league." Image / NZ Herald

"I am a former rugby league player who came through a school system that almost seemed intent on eliminating junior rugby league." Image / NZ Herald

Player ‘poaching’ concerns a bit rich

I read Liam Napier’s article on the concerns about young rugby players being enticed to play rugby league (Weekend Herald, May 25).

How things have changed. I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand