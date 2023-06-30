Letters: Medium density housing, Sir James Wallace, company collapses, banks, and Government spending

A row of Kāinga Ora houses in Flat Bush, South Auckland, Photo / Tom Dillane, File

Letter of the week: Victoria Lowe, Shamrock Park

The Government seems not to have realised that so-called “medium density” housing (Weekend Herald, June 24) doesn’t work for all and that families have more people living together and children need more space to play outside. Homeownership is not just about affordability. The Government needs to allow also for parks and reserves plus sufficient land for schools along with proper provision for foot, car, bus, train, and, if possible, ferry public transport. Our forebears got it right and we haven’t learned from history. A “townhouse” was so-called because it catered for those without children, mostly. Natural population increase and immigration is something we have to face up to honestly. We can’t just “pack and stack” people into tighter areas and smaller homes. We need to respect what it is to be human and to create “quality” environments and amenities as required by law under S 7 (c) and 7 (f) of the RMA. It should be obvious that, with growth, we have to create new cities for well-being (the purpose of the RMA) and we should use the knowledge gained from history to ensure that they are functional and beautiful.

Poisoned privilege

Not wanting to revel in the downfall of others, but I am relieved justice has caught up with Sir James Wallace. I vividly recall my ill-fated venture into local politics several years ago. Aligned with a party, I attended a fundraiser at Wallace’s opulent mansion, teeming with the affluent and influential. The cringe-worthy sycophancy towards our host compelled me to seek out the kitchen, mingling with staff. A coterie of attractive young men was in the corridors, hiding in plain sight, politically and artistically naive, reliant on the patronage of others. These wide-eyed young men talked of their artistic pursuits; acting, painting, or sculpture - some from overseas. It became evident they were performing menial tasks and at the beck-and-call of the powerfully rich Sir James. It was obvious what was going on; I never forgot the moment of realisation. This situation highlights two grave injustices: the exploitation of these young men and the complicit silence of those aware for decades. I, too, am culpable for remaining silent amidst the noise of a crowd that I felt more able, worthy and powerful than me to speak up. We have all arrived at the same place now: Me too.

Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.

Collapsed enterprise

We have been reading for years about these company directors (often ex-bankrupts. for some reason) who start businesses that go “belly up” usually owing money to all and sundry (Weekend Herald, June 24). I don’t profess to know the ins and outs of the Companies Act but, in my cynical way, I can’t help thinking that these “business people” are well aware that they can trade away happily and then liquidate leaving everyone in the lurch without any consequences Is there no way to prevent this?

Hamish Walsh, Devonport.

Withdrawal symptoms

Today, I had the misfortune to need to go to a bank branch to do something I had been unable to do on the internet. The only thing I achieved was possibly catching Covid with large queues and all seating taken up by people trying to complete business in an area clearly not designed for that many customers. When I finally made it to a teller she was unable to do what I desired and offered me an appointment with someone four hours later. I can only assume, because I looked like a pensioner, the teller thought I had nothing better to do but wander around the shopping centre for the intervening time. Clearly, when you are based in Australia and making huge profits you do not have to provide service to your customers and you can force them to bank the way the banks want.

Gil Laurenson, Eastern Beach.

Mighty molluscs

Interesting article by Simon Wilson (Canvas, June 24) on the Billion Oyster Project in New York to create oyster reefs to protect coastlines. But why aren’t Villa Maria Wines’ new owners Indevin working with the Māori-owned New Zealand fishing industry to create major oyster reefs in New Zealand instead of raising money for the New York project? Yes Simon, we could all learn to live more like this.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

The Billion Oyster Project takes discarded shells from more than 60 restaurants and bundles them to create new reefs along the New York coastline. Photo / Alan Gibson, File

Spent force

Bruce Cotterill’s opinion article (Weekend Herald, June 24) was a joy to read. Years back, we had to use our superannuation for nearly a year to pay our staff and other business expenses as we coped with a sudden change in technology which destroyed our previously strong income and forced us to redirect our business into new revenue streams. Tight budgeting, hard work and determination to stay solvent eventually got us through. It is almost beyond belief that the financial controller of New Zealand’s economy – Grant Robertson – has absolutely no understanding of basic budgeting; nor it seems any care about the consequences of his decisions upon his fellow Kiwi citizens.

Maxine Nisbet, Mt Eden.

Norwegian would?

Gary O’Meeghan (Weekend Herald, June 24) suggests that the Norwegian team of 5 million is doing way better than New Zealand’s with their current account surplus and perhaps we should swap governments. He fails to mention the Norwegian team of 5 million has arguably the world’s second-largest sovereign wealth fund of around US$1.6 trillion from sensible investment of its North Sea oil revenue (as compared to the UK’s squandering of their North Sea windfall) to help keep its economy in the shape it is. Plus, it has way higher personal taxes than New Zealand starting at 22 per cent rising to 45 per cent and a 1.1 per cent wealth tax. But, I suppose, O’Meeghan doesn’t really want a Norwegian-style “socialist” government?

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

A quick word

My parents must have been wrong. Somewhere in Parliament grounds, there must be a particular species of money tree that has an endless supply of dollars growing on it. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Did being the patron of the NZO , Auckland Theatre Co and the Royal NZ Ballet give this scum wider access to gay men more so than say rugby or league clubs? If so, it makes him more of a predator than a philanthropist. Jim McCormick, Gisborne.

Perhaps if the Ministry of Education reverted to the tried and tested curricula of the circa 1960s where students learned meaningful and worthwhile subjects, and more importantly, that failure is a fact of life, we would have future generations of productive citizens. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

My partner has decided to follow me in her car, whenever I leave the house in my car, just in case I break down. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

It is unfortunate that there have been cases where the Environment Court overrides a council decision (WH, Jun. 24) and thereby precipitates a disaster sometime later. Thanks to Simon Wilson for a somewhat depressing but valuable expose. Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

The amount of vicious abuse directed at the referee of the Super Rugby final is indicative of our sad society. It must be a combination of the meth and the bad weather. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

What about that forward pass? Graeme Smith, Rotorua.

More allegations of bullying. So it would seem Dr Guarav Sharma was correct. Mark Young, Ōrewa.

The shared equity housing shown in the Weekend Herald of June 24 would not suit Auckland. No secure garaging for all our must-have cars. Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Why are gun owners being given five years to register their firearms when dog owners have to register their dogs every year? Are dogs more dangerous than guns? Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Seven years on from the national flag referendum it’s overdue for an open and honest debate on a new flag. To depict the current mood and the undeniable impact of climate change, a flag with a stylised black umbrella against a grey background would be perfect. Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

Hooray, the (0.1 per cent) recession must be over. There’s a scramble to spend thousands of dollars to cross the Tasman to see some pop idol. Warren Drake, Ōrākei.

As a member of the wingless minority, I’m wondering if those currently lambasting the left-wing ideologues will be as vociferous when the right-wing ideologues inevitably have their go. Or will they just stand to attention and salute? PK Ellwood, Beach Haven.







