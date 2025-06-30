Letters: July may be the perfect month to go sober

What about the big games and other mid-July social dilemmas? We get it, life doesn’t stop. That’s why we’ve got Golden Tickets: a clever invention that lets you buy a night off Dry July and still support the cause. Call it fundraising with flexibility.

So, is July the perfect month? Maybe not, or maybe it is. It’s about challenging yourself and giving up a little for something much bigger, for the thousands of New Zealanders and their whānau who, every hour, hear those life-changing words.

The people who signed up are doing it for someone they know who’s been affected by cancer. Thanks for keeping the kōrero going. We’re proud to be part of it.

Veronica Shale, Westmere. Campaign Chief for Dry July Aotearoa New Zealand.

Helipad approval

Since Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray have been granted approval for a helipad at their Westmere property, the police unit Eagle helicopter now has an extra landing pad for its use and convenience – part of the consent terms, I hope, in very, very small font that Ali and Anna signed.

Chris Mann, Mount Albert.

Towering statue

Life is full of surprises, but the towering Buddhist statue Waiwera Valley residents have discovered being constructed high on a hill, without any input from them, is one they apparently could do without.

It’s astounding that “atop a plinth, the statue will stand around 16.5m when building is complete”. Furthermore, “it will shine a brilliant gold in the morning sun” (Herald, June 30).

In light of my newfound knowledge of the artwork rules applied in rural zones that have allowed this to happen, the words “be afraid, be very afraid” from The Fly come to mind.

Rural residents may find enormous artworks suddenly dotting their beautiful vistas. A 16m statue of David, anyone?

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Defining art?

It is time that “art” is given some defining boundaries when an application to plonk it in full, overwhelming public view is made.

The golden Buddhist statue proposed to stand atop a plinth dominating the skyline of Waiwera Valley residents is clearly a religious statue, as would be one of say, Jesus, with or without the cross, symbolising Christianity. If the consent has been granted under false pretences it should be withdrawn and work on the site halted. Like the monstrous Erebus memorial still looking for a home after nature took its revenge on the site at the Parnell Rose Gardens, this too looks like another folly agreed to by Council.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Lions tour

What is it with Phil Gifford’s ongoing grudge against the 1971 Lions team, who remain the only Lions side to win a test series in New Zealand?

Perhaps it’s fortunate for the All Blacks that the Lions did play dour rugby in that series because had they not, the Lions would have given them a 3-1 walloping.

Rod Shaw, Epsom.