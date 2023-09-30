Letters: Lorde, Jacinda, and ‘gabblefests’

Lorde performs at Sziget Festival 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo / Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Dame Jacinda’s ivory tower revelation

The revelation during the US talk show Good Morning America that Dame Jacinda Ardern didn’t resign because of burnout comes as a surprise, given that by her own admission earlier this year she had “nothing left in the tank”. This comment would suggest otherwise.

However, she interprets this as not having enough to do the job well and that it was time for someone else. It was indeed magnanimous of her to relinquish the reins of power for this reason and to now go forth into the rarefied atmosphere of Harvard academia, a place far removed from the stress of a debating chamber, but a place where she can ensconce herself in an ivory tower amongst like-minded figures most sharing, without question, her socialist views. Such are the lot of universities nowadays. Will she have the courage to sign off her emails to her colleagues as Dame Jacinda, a title presumably anathema to socialists?

Then there is her work with the Earthshot Board, an environmental charity founded by Prince William and future King of England. Whilst not denying her genuine desire to work for a charity, a prince and a socialist seem rather strange bed fellows.

Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa





Letter of the week

Proof that love can cloud judgment

Steve Braunias’ interview with Darien Aipolani-Williams, partner of the man who murdered his nephew 10-month-old Chance, showed just how love can cloud judgment (Herald on Sunday, September 24). That she can’t see any faults in Wilson and says “I truly believe what he’s saying. I do truly believe what he’s saying” is very sad.

But maybe in time, perhaps with expert counselling, she will come to see what he is, and accept that he is an incredibly flawed individual who murdered a baby.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth





Debate a ‘gabblefest’

I am interested in politics and I like to hear both sides of any debate, particularly the main party leaders. But the Newshub Leaders’ Debate was a gabblefest, with all three participants talking over the top of each other, creating too much noise to be able to hear the discussion.

Apparently, moderators and some analysts think this is good sport, displaying energy and “leadership”. What it is not, is good viewing for the audience at home. Can someone please explain to all debate participants that the faster you talk, the more your message or any detail is lost? This is surely not the objective of a debate? I suspect that there were many disappointed viewers like me who turned that leaders’ debate off after 30 minutes.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour





EV chargers private cost

It puzzles me why the Government, ie taxpayers, are bearing the cost of installing EV chargers throughout the country.

Shouldn’t the electricity suppliers be responsible for installing them? After all, they are the ones that will make the profit from use of the chargers. Or is this just another benefit handed to the wealthy people who can afford an EV?

EV owners already benefit from huge cashback rebates as well as free use of the roads, as they don’t pay any road tax.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki





Oh, Lorde

I have no doubt that Lorde is hurting following the break-up with her boyfriend but I was surprised to find this the subject of the Herald on Sunday’s editorial.

Relationship break-ups happen all the time but they have never dominated the news in the way this one has. No doubt her fans will rally around her, in other words she stands to gain financially from this exposure. The media is not interested in what “ordinary” people suffer every day. And ordinary people are not able to profit from misfortune.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale





Women Spoke

I am very happy to be able to inform Michael Walker (Letters, September 24) that he could have attended, as I did, one of Posie Parker’s Let Women Speak events. It went ahead as scheduled, despite her cancelling her trip. It was held in St Patrick’s Square, in Auckland, on September 20. Shaneel Lal had asked their supporters to stay away, and very few turned up. The police did a good job of containing those few. It was safe for a wide variety of women to speak freely, over the duration of the two-hour event.

The question Chris Hipkins should now be asked on the campaign trail is: “Does he still stand by the statements he made, before March 25, that he supported the protests against Posie Parker, and that he would join the protesters if he could?”

Colin Parker, Onehunga





Labour copying National

It’s not about the policy but more about the application.

Someone once said that to copy someone was the best compliment of all, and this is certainly happening at the moment as Labour drops more and more of those policies they have championed in the past, only to adopt those that look more and more like National.

Labour certainly knows how to spin and roll out policies, but when it comes to the actual application, they fall short on so many levels, with borrowing at a level we have never seen before.

So many of us have experienced the consequences of this. Delays in hospital treatment and to see a specialist or your local GP. Mental health issues. Education standards. Gangs, poverty, the homeless, including people living in cars, to name a few, all impacting our children and elderly especially, of all races.

Christopher Luxon has a history of getting things done and he has proved this in his previous career, and currently, by bringing National back to where it is now, with a team that actually knows how to “Get Things Done” or “Back on Track”, as he has so ably shown in his previous career.

Robin Harrison, Takapuna





Labour can’t be trusted

Heather du Plessis-Allan’s brilliant article (HoS, September 24) reminds us of some of the deceitful legislation enacted by the Government, all under the watch of the former and present Prime Ministers.

Her article should be compulsory reading for any undecided voters. Labour can’t be trusted with our democratic rights.

Lloyd Murcott, Whangamatā



