Letters: Long way to go before we have a Defence Force that meets our needs

Matters of finance

It pains me to in any way praise this coalition but the record spending announced by Defence Minister Judith Collins through the Defence Capability Plan is welcome and long overdue.

There are plenty of valid non-combat reasons why we should have a Defence Force, so let’s have one in which the personnel are paid properly, have decent (and warm) accommodation and are well trained. Oh, and have equipment that does not break down all the time.

But what credibility does Finance Minister Nicola Willis have left? Can’t find money for the health system (think Nelson Hospital, Dunedin Hospital, mental health – the list is very long), most likely survivors of abuse in State or faith-based care, and essential social service providers, but provides tax cuts, reduces tobacco taxes and can find $9 billion in new defence spending.

Dr Simon Mark, Roseneath.

Health also needs funding

We are told that spending $9 billion in new funding for defence will deliver “enhanced lethality” and a “deterrent effect”. The lethality that Defence Minister Judith Collins has in mind is the potential killing of an unnamed enemy at some vague time in the future.

However, there is a more immediate and certain lethality, involving the deaths of many New Zealanders, that will arise from prioritising the spending of billions of dollars on our armed forces over our struggling health system.

I am reminded of a slogan from the 1980s that read: “It will be a great day when our schools get the money they need and the navy has to run a cake stall to raise money for a new frigate.”

Dr Greg Judkins, Warkworth.

Immigration bullying

How disappointing to see Immigration New Zealand continuing its bullying stance towards families with a child with a disability (Apr 8).

Down syndrome is not a disease that needs hospital treatment and expensive tax dollars.

My brother lived to 62, and spent many years working and contributing to New Zealand society.

Please do not keep making these horrendous unfeeling calls.

Mary Amoore, Pukekohe.

Sorry to see Parker go

I am sorry that David Parker is to leave the Labour caucus.

Labour’s tax policy is the reason I left them in 2020 for the Greens, after 40 years of support. David Parker’s ideas and work on fair tax, if more whole-heartedly adopted, would have brought me back. I thought his idea of increasing/decreasing compulsory contributions to Kiwisaver to help the RBNZ stabilise the economy was great. His research showing that the wealthy are not paying their fair share of tax is hugely valuable.

Increasing inequality and poverty are the main drivers of many social problems and these are political choices, not economic necessities.

Michael Laurie, Auckland Central.

A virtuous politician

Labour’s loss of David Parker is truly tragic. David Parker is an upright and intelligent person. He remains a uniquely virtuous politician.

Neville Cameron, Singapore.

Slaughter of children

The continual slaughter of innocent Palestinians including so many children, and the theft of more and more land on the West Bank, does not get much attention in the world news.

News outlets seem loathe to condemn the atrocities committed each day. But with the unqualified support of the United States, Israel has no opposition to continue its actions.

There will be no need to resettle Palestinians if they are all slaughtered. And Gaza will be ready for the US to build its holiday resort.

Vince West, Milford.

No regard for civilians

I could not agree more with Dana A Patterson (Gaza a litmus test, Apr 8). Yes, Israel has had to defend itself but that does not justify what is currently happening in Gaza,

Still, the attempt to try to defeat Hamas continues without any regard for the wellbeing of Gazan civilians. And now it has come to light that 15 Palestinian health workers were killed by the Israeli Defence Force.

Bruce Anderson, Christchurch.

An uplifting project

Congratulations to the Herald for planning to focus on some uplifting and positive articles going forward – I’m sure such a decision will be appreciated very much by readers.

Patricia Schnauer, Milford.