Christopher Luxon worked hard to label Grant Robertson as 'the worst finance minister NZ has ever had'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Listen critically to this Government

It’s just a matter of getting the language script right. Then saying it often enough, and much of the public who hear only headlines will believe it’s the truth.

Christopher Luxon worked hard to label Grant Robertson as “the worst finance minister New Zealand has ever had”, despite us maintaining high international credit ratings and relatively low public debt.

Simeon Brown campaigned on “localism”: Central government shouldn’t dictate to the regions on issues of local concern. But look what’s happening with water services (more like abandonment); or Māori wards, or Auckland’s transport priorities (interference big time).

Louise Upston insists that high rents are “the fault of Labour’s policies driving investors out” of a market already in short supply. Yet even without the very costly incentives of her Government, professional landlords have been growing their share of the market (and their profits).

Nicola Willis constantly reiterates the critical need to “get on top of inflation”, despite stubbornly sticking with her tax cuts (a pretend answer for the cost of living) which many economists think are poorly timed and likely to be inflationary.

We must learn to listen critically and discern the narratives which serve a political purpose rather than deliver facts. A big ask.

Barbara Darragh, Auckland Central.

Labour pains

As every day passes it becomes increasingly obvious as to how poor our previous government actually was.

For the first time, under MMP, they held an absolute majority but achieved virtually nothing even though they also involved the Greens and therefore held an even bigger majority.

As the current coalition Government announces more and more policies, with goals and making public officials more accountable by introducing targets, the previous government just criticises and makes irrelevant statements, saying what they would do, but did not, even though they held an absolute majority.

After the previous government permitted a close to 5 per cent increase in public servants in their last six months in office, is it no wonder that the National-led Government is keen to trim what appears to be a bloated bureaucracy.

The current leader of the Opposition, Chris Hipkins, just seems to be performing like a temporary leader which is probably exactly what he is.

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

Self-service

Recent revelations regarding the hiring spree entered into by government departments in the weeks after the election results became known are another demonstration of the self-serving interest of the public sector.

It has been well-publicised that government spending has increased by 84 per cent since 2017. We all know the numbers of PR staff have increased exponentially – even though they add no productivity.

Now we see the “leaks” coming out of various ministries and efforts to portray the current staffing cutbacks as “disastrous” and “end of the world”. Sadly the media seem to continually fall for the spin and dramatise things further.

Yes, losing one’s job will be hard for those affected. But let’s also be realistic.

New Zealand cannot afford the wage bill associated with a hugely bloated, inefficient public service. Maybe the public services need to start thinking a little more about serving the public and the democratically elected government of the day rather than just themselves.

Lucas Bonne, Unsworth Heights.

Bridge to nowhere

The Viaduct Crossing bridge connecting the Wynyard Quarter, is according to the news this week “kaput” and remains in an open “up” position.

This allows vessels to enter and depart, but no longer allows pedestrians to cross and easily enter the extensive restaurant, theatre and hotel areas of the Wynyard Quarter unless they are prepared to go the long way around adding another 20 minutes to the trip.

Is this another classic case of a lack of regular maintenance and engineering checks that we are all too familiar with in Auckland these days?

Compounding the problem is the fact that we are told that it will take most of the rest of the year before the broken bridge will again be fully serviceable - hardly an acceptable timeframe, particularly when you consider that $3.7 million was paid for the structure in 2011.

It all sounds like another case of Auckland Council “deja vu”.

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

Away with the ferries

The basic operations of the roll-on, roll-off rail ferries which operate between Picton and Wellington have not changed since inception in the 1950s. There have been big changes in cargo handling since then, especially in the use of containers.

The Government and KiwiRail should have a good look at how the airlines handle container freight. They have custom-made containers that are loaded into airplanes on tracks of rollers. They don’t use railway tracks; loading and unloading is quick and efficient. They don’t need long marshalling yards for long strings of heavy railway wagons.

It’s pretty obvious that few other countries still use, if they ever did use, railway wagons on standard gauge tracks for inter-island freight. That’s why it’s so difficult and expensive to replace our current ferries.

Peter D Graham, Helensville.















