Where is the money going? We pay taxes and they give it back saying “You can spend it more wisely”: on increased rates electricity, cost of living?

We want doctors and nurses to stay, not tax cuts for landlords who got $2.9 billion. Criticising doctors, nurses and teachers “walking away” from pathetic offers saying there’s “no money” takes real gall, having stuffed the economy. Is it time for Willis to walk away?

Steve Russell, Hillcrest

MPs’ rentals

Vince West’s letter (HoS, Sept 21) makes some very important points about MPs making decisions in regard to rental properties. Most MPs have at least one or two, and some, a lot more.

He mentions the $2.9 billion tax break they have given landlords, money the country can not afford.

But, they also changed the Bright Line test from 10 years to two years, meaning they can now sell their rentals and get the tax-free capital gain eight years earlier.

I’m sure I am not alone in thinking this all looks very corrupt.

Roger Alchin, Whangārei

A little off target

Bruce Tubb in his letter (Sept 21) isn’t quite on the button.

He makes no mention of the $30 billion due to be paid to the Paris Accord by 2030.

Pray tell, where will this chunk of money come from?

I recently listened to an official from the EU discussing the implications of New Zealand withdrawing from the Paris thing and he stated that our country would only face minor penalties in our trade dealings.

I am sure the United States did not lightly withdraw from the accord.

Would it be fair to suggest that the whole climate change thing is a massive worldwide scam?

A J Peteresen, Kawerau

Better than butter

I read that butter prices increased 31.8% annually last year (NZ Herald, Sept 25).

That is exactly why I now only buy Olivani Lite Margarine, made out of cheaper Olive Oil, with a much lower price increase this year to only $5.45 or $4.80 on special for 500g pack versus $10.90 for 500g or twice the price for popular Mainland Butter.

Olivani Lite is very healthy and if you use one pack per week, as I do, it reduces your food costs by almost $300 per year. Win/win.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi

Small mercies

I was watching the Silver Ferns playing Canada and I got this strange feeling that I had seen the game a week before with the same sad result.

Again, New Zealand tried to go against the rest of the world and went for lighter, faster forwards and we all know the result.

The only good thing was that Canada saved New Zealand an annihilation at the hands of the huge English pack.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki

Enhanced games

We’re beginning to hear of more athletes who are putting their name forward to compete in the multi-sport Enhanced Games, apparently taking place for the first time in May 2026 in Las Vegas.

Why athletes are prepared to pump themselves full of performance-enhancing drugs banned in regular sporting competitions is hard to understand.

At a guess, I’d suggest many of the competitors are like American sprinter Fred Kerley, athletes who never reached the heights they expected of themself when competing drug-free. So, they’re willing to risk their health now, and in the future, for a chance of so-called glory as a drug-fueled version of themselves.

Kerley, on joining the Enhanced Games, said: “The world record has always been my goal. This gives me the chance to push my limits and become the fastest human to ever live.”

It’s a shame he didn’t add “aided by performance-enhancing drugs”.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth

American adventurism

Many readers may be mystified about the reasons for some of the reckless adventures now being sought overseas by the US. Way back in 1898, after the US defeated Spain in a war, the US was granted, Puerto Rico, Guam and, in return for a payment of $20 million, the Philippines.

Public opinion in the US was sharply divided. Speaking for an empire, Senator Albert Beveridge from Indiana said: “The Philippines are ours forever, beyond the Philippines are China’s illimitable markets. We will not retreat from either. We will not renounce our part in the mission of our race, trustees under God of the civilization of the world.”

In reply, Senator George Hoare from Massachusetts spoke.

He said: “I listened in vain for those words which the American people have been wont to take upon their lips in every crises.

“The words, right, justice, duty, freedom were absent, my friend must permit me to say, from that eloquent speech.”

All of us should reflect upon those words today, as we try to fathom why the US now embarks on so many overseas adventures.

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa