Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Let’s put doctors and nurses ahead of landlords

Letters
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Doctors picketing outside Simeon Brown's office in Pakuranga, Auckland, last week. Photo / Michael Craig

Doctors picketing outside Simeon Brown's office in Pakuranga, Auckland, last week. Photo / Michael Craig

Letter of the week

Would you feel disdain and rejection if your land agent valued your $2 million house at $1m, tried to sell it at six open days and only after you threatened to “walk away” they put it on at $1.75m?

Perhaps school teachers walking away

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save