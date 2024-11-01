Letters: Killing an icon at Western Springs

Hard to see a future in Penrose, perhaps somewhere more enterprising such as Hamilton or Tauranga can pick up the starter’s flag.

Robert Reece, Manurewa.

Half a world away

The Los Angeles Dodgers have just beaten the New York Yankees to win Baseball’s “World Series”. For the Americans to call this the World Series is arrogant and deluded.

This is because it is only played by teams in the USA. In fact, 75 countries play baseball and it is hugely popular in countries like Puerto Rico and Canada.

The five times it has been held in the Olympics, Japan & USA each won it once and Cuba have won it three times.

I would suggest Donald Trump is not the only deluded person in America. Clearly those who run the World Series are too.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Pothole palaver

In the last two days I have seen/heard Auckland Transport (AT) advertising all the wonderful works they do repairing potholes – once in the written media and once on radio.

That’s all very lively but don’t they know that the money they are using for these ads are the rates that long-suffering Aucklanders pay? There are far better uses for our money.

Secondly, why does AT think they have to publicly inform us all that they’re good people repairing potholes when it is actually part of their core job? The public perception of AT may improve dramatically if they stopped wasting money and got on with what they’re supposed to do without all the extra frills.

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

US election

Professor Katie Pickles paints a hopeful scenario for Kamala Harris to become the first woman President of the United States. Her research, from a sociological point of view, shows that many women leaders came to power by succeeding their husbands and in many cases played a paradoxical role that challenged who they were as women and as leaders.

In many instances, there was an expectation they would play the role of mothers of the nation while ruling where necessary with an iron fist in a velvet glove. They also found themselves making tough decisions in tough times and, contrary to Professor Pickles’ opinion, weren’t trying to adapt male characteristics but were responding to their country’s needs and aspirations.

However, Kamala Harris may not go down in history as our first woman President, because America can no longer claim to be “an egalitarian, self-made melting pot”, but a deeply divided country that can no longer live up to that lofty ideal.

It’s self-evident that some Americans harbour a barely concealed animosity toward anyone who isn’t deemed a “true American”, which provokes suspicion and fear and which Kamala Harris, as a woman of colour, may not be able to overcome. It’s deeply disturbing to have to point that out, but we mustn’t forget the “birther” rumours that President Obama was born in Kenya and therefore wasn’t a true American.

Sadly, the only way the US has a chance of being great again is if Kamala Harris defeats Donald Trump.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Interesting comments on what the US election means for New Zealand (NZ Herald, November 1).

I think the rest of the world is concerned with US protectionism and trade barriers which would also be costly for New Zealand. It would also be inviting counter-measures by other countries, reducing trade and prosperity to the detriment of all.

America reducing its engagement from the two major wars going on and military bases in every corner of the world would arguably increase the prospects of peace.

Matthew Hooton says New Zealand must increase its military budget from $5 billion to $10b. Who really thinks the world would be a better place if everybody doubled their investments in arms? Is this not a fallacy? Just as 393 million private guns in America do not make their society safer but cause excessive deaths by firearms.

The management guru Tom Peters said: “If you have someone who is good in a crisis, fire him or you will always have a crisis.” Is America with 800 bases globally really promoting peace or do they more often than not end up fuelling fire and the conflict? War must never be regarded as inevitable, especially between major nuclear powers. One has to ask if a less hegemonic and dominant America would not reduce the number of wars and increase the incentives for negotiated agreements.

The best for New Zealand and many other countries would be to invest in diplomacy and peace-keeping and stay away from military alliances with far-away countries pursuing their own goals and agendas. Non-aligned Ireland is a good example of a sane policy for smaller countries.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

I agree fully with the comments of Allen Spence (NZ Herald, November 1). As a dual citizen living here for 56 years, I have never voted in the US elections as a citizen abroad until this time. Saving not just America from a dictator wannabe, but the rest of the world from this impending disaster‚ which has implications for all in the world, was my motive in casting a vote.

The electoral college, designed by Alexander Hamilton, precedes the Constitution and is therefore difficult to dismantle as it is now written in Article 11. Hamilton didn’t trust the common man to have the intelligence to make a sound political judgment. It has come close to review many times without success. Five people have won the popular vote, but lost on electoral votes. Maybe one day the concept of one person, one vote will prevail.

Marie White, Pukekohe.

Konichiwa from Japan

I have just returned from 18 days in Japanese cities and have made some observations:

A massive bike population co-exists with both pedestrian and vehicular traffic with no bike lanes or helmets.

No rubbish bins anywhere, and no rubbish on the streets at all.

Almost every bridge or flyover span was built in steel (some massive spans up to four levels high).

Despite the large number of people, everyone was very polite and helpful.

I had a total feeling of safety, both as a pedestrian and in a vehicle.

Given the sheer number of people living in close proximity, they obviously have got their act together to live in such harmony.

Russell Keach, Glendowie.

Imagine if the Black Power gang were to start having illegal street races and burnouts? How long before the police shut them down? Why then are young hoons allowed to create havoc without penalty? Surely the police have the powers under the unlawful assembly rules to shut them down and prosecute them?

The police should have the power to surround the event and impound all the vehicles for 28 days and a fine issued, which unless paid their car won’t be released. Imagine them not having their cars for 28 days. If they are caught a second time then it’s off to the crusher. No, the taxpayers do not have to provide a skid facility for them. If they want one they should pay for it themselves. User pays.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Truancy alarm

News that truancy is at frightening levels is concerning. The reasons are many and some of them can be debated and understood well and tackled in many ways. But surely now is the time our Government could fund a positive social media campaign that encourages parents to send children to school and also encourages children to want to attend. We use advertising campaigns for other such social benefits, (for example safer driving). Universities do it to attract students. Why not for the more critical ages of 5 to 17? Let’s put our Kiwi can-do humour to work on such a campaign. There’s not much more important for NZ than having a literate, educated population.

Judy Bogaard, Wairoa

A quick word

John Key says a Trump win would be “good for the economy”. Which economy exactly? The one that is created by and serves the interests of the “rich and sorted”? Or the one which works for the benefit of all, including the “bottom feeders and losers”?

Chris Cottingham, Te Henga.

Debt and debt repayment continue to hamper growth, so the pundits with an opinion keep saying. Christmas does not need to add to that misery, but for many it seems to always break those close to ruin. Businesses do rely on the end-of-year spend to bolster their cash flow, but at what cost? Christmas ‘24 needs to be kept simple and basic; short-term gratification with a credit card holiday purchase will only have devastating financial fallout.

John Ford, Taradale.

One can only be thankful it was a ferry crew involved in the autopilot incident and not an airline crew. Obviously, the gulf between the two would seem immense but surely a bridge crew should be trained on how to use their autopilot if it’s to be employed. Are they not checked on this? And what about studying the manual? Just common sense and professionalism.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

With the cost of everyday items and Kiwis struggling to afford the common block of butter, some have more money than sense and are buying the weapons of mass destruction called fireworks. It appears they don’t care about neighbours, the environment or animal welfare. Ban the stupid things and put that money towards eating steak, not mince, for dinner.

Chris Mann, Mt Albert.

If our Government had any kind of plan to replace the Cook Strait ferries that the previous Government ordered, shouldn’t we have heard it by now?

Ken Taylor, Māngere.