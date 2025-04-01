It seems Japan takes health and nutrition seriously. The New Zealand Government just wants to go through the motions as cheaply as possible. The price we pay is as enormous as our waistlines.

So many public services here are being farmed out to private contractors, often overseas, whose major focus is squeezing as much profit as possible out of a fixed income. Inevitably, this descends into too few staff, lower wages and corners cut.

This is not the way to run any public service, whether school lunches, running prisons or street sweeping.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland CBD.

Lost opportunities

Last Thursday’s stadium decision marks a dark day for live sport in Auckland. Eden Park 2.1 is a downgrade and one that could be called a band-aid revamp.

The upgrade could cost anywhere from $100 million to $546m, with some suggesting the figure may be closer to $1 billion. The taxpayer may not be off the hook to fund some of it. Wouldn’t that money be better used on other infrastructure like wastewater, roads and housing? Or even paying our frontline workers better wages.

Both proposals were found to be unfeasible. Why was the decision made to go ahead with Eden Park? Why was a no-contest not called and the proposals given more time and a fair go to prove their case and to try to secure any private funding that may arise? Why did the council rush to a conclusion?

It feels like Quay Park was put in the “too hard” category. Yet continuous disruptive and difficult infrastructure projects continue to rise from the city (high rises, the convention centre and the CRL), so why can’t Quay Park?

Not only was Quay Park overlooked, but last year, so was the Wynyard Quarter proposal. Either option would have revitalised their respective areas. The projects would have probably brought people back to the CBD, creating community connections, jobs and economic growth for the city. Two lost opportunities.

Tristan Cullen, Wānaka.

Eden Park apartments?

In the past few decades, many English football clubs have borrowed to build new stadiums or expand existing ones. Some clubs have also signed lucrative naming-rights deals to help fund these developments. Eden Park should fund its own development instead of asking for public money again and again.

The Warriors, Auckland FC, New Zealand Rugby League and New Zealand Football play many more games at Mt Smart, which provides a superior viewing presence. If Auckland Rugby and the Blues ever decide to leave Eden Park, the stadium’s sporting portfolio will consist of a few days of international cricket and an All Blacks test every year, and the possibility of a Super Rugby final.

Carlaw Park disappeared under apartments and offices. Perhaps that will become Eden Park’s fate, too.

Craig Clark, Devonport.

Hipkins changes tune

One minute Labour leader Chris Hipkins says that comments by Green Party MP Tamatha Paul over policing strategies were “stupid” and the next states they were “not helpful” after talking to Greens co-leader Marama Davidson.

Evidently, he came to the realisation that, if he has any chance of being re-elected at the next election, he will definitely need the Greens’ support. Musical chairs? Let the beat go on.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.

Death a tragedy

An absolute tragedy to hear that a lovely little 4-year-old boy has been killed by a dog in the Bay of Plenty. In my view a tragedy that should never have happened. I’m guessing that the dog wasn’t a small one.

Is it time that it should be made illegal for people to own dogs like this that can kill people? Or do we simply do nothing and wait for the next defenceless child to be killed.

Perhaps if dog owners knew they would be charged with manslaughter if their dog killed someone, they might be less inclined to own them.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

You be the judge

The Government seeks to make the supermarket duopoly more competitive. Interesting, but at the moment neither of our major supermarket companies can compete with our judiciary when it comes to dishing out discounts.

Phil Chitty, Albany.