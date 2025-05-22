Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: It’s time to update the rules of our Parliament – but not by those in power

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Should speed limits be lowered? Photo / Warren Buckland

Should speed limits be lowered? Photo / Warren Buckland

Letters to the Editor

Rules? Maybe it’s time for some new ones

A thoughtful and challenging column from Simon Wilson (May 21).

The punishment for the three Te Pāti Māori MPs suggested by the Privileges Committee (a 21-day suspension for Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, and a seven-day suspension for Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke) is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand