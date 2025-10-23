May we celebrate with pride the diversity of dress, cuisine, traditions and protocols unique to each ethnic group when they enter Parliament.

Older politicians who take umbrage when witnessing individualism expressed with sincerity and passion need to realise that times have changed and perhaps their retirement from politics is well overdue.

Claire Bradley, Torbay.

Stuck in the middle

Simon Wilson is quite right to claim both National and Labour are stuck in the middle (Oct 22). For National, the centre ground is a more comfortable place, but for Labour it is soft sand.

Unfortunately, National under Christopher Luxon is being too easily pulled to the right by feisty coalition parties Act and NZ First. You can see that by how policies pandering to lobbies have influenced decisions.

You can see the fear in Hipkins’ eyes when there’s any mention of comprehensive tax reform so the country can rebuild its public services and welfare state. Talk about capital gains, wealth or inheritance taxes, as most developed economies have, and Chippy visibly twitches. The Super Fund announcement is feel-good tinkering to avoid the really hard choices. Those are being left for the progressive Green Party to confront.

The problem with both main parties clinging to the centre is that not much really gets done to tackle the big issues.

We are ill-prepared for oncoming climate change. There is a growing wealth divide between the many and the rich few. Our public services and infrastructure are too under-funded. Society is becoming more unfair, with all the socio-economic problems that encourages.

Trying to pander to voters’ short-term self-interest does not help with facing up to the big decisions.

Australia has been much better served by the main parties being bolder. As Wilson points out, when nothing much gets done because centre parties are too scared of alienating voters, then the extremes grow.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland.

Looking for concensus

Simon Wilson is an excellent thinking journalist but is he not somewhat naive in giving the impression that National is not already slyly in “consensus” with the destructive and divisive antics of Act and NZ First - sitting back “sorted” while they let their partners do the heavy lifting on some of the most negative legislation this country has seen.

They had the chance for the consensus with other parties over confidence and supply when they were first elected and cannot now be seen as somehow standing apart from the extremism of their current minor parties.

In trying to frighten us with the spectre of the far right, Wilson denigrates the left’s lifelong commitment to ownership of government by the people.

There’s no consensus there.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

Remembering Jim Bolger

With Jim Bolger’s funeral taking place here in Kāpiti and reflecting on a life well lived, it is worth noting that in the late 90s after an intense, spontaneous countrywide campaign to stop the planned cull of the Kaimanawa horses, it was Prime Minister Bolger who, at the 11th hour, decided to halt the cull and, as a mark of respect for these animals, adopted a number of the horses.

Surely the measure of a fair-minded, understanding and compassionate leader.

Judy Morley-Hall, Raumati Beach.

Correspondents correct

The Herald (Oct 22) features letters from Coralie van Camp stating correctly that Fonterra’s brands are a strategic asset to New Zealand and should not be sold. Most, if not all, would agree with Gary Hollis when he says that chip sealing of our local roads is a disaster and should cease. Also, as Ray Gilbert points out, the loud background music in cafes, shops, restaurants and malls is totally unacceptable.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Word of the day

Two or three weeks ago, I was piqued by an article by Thomas Coughlan, who used the word “marplot”. Not a word I had read before. A visit to the dictionary enlightened me, and what an expressive word it is - a person who meddles with a good design or plan and hence muddles it up.

I think there are many people like this - even in education.

Please remember that the most important thing is to send your children to school and encourage them all you can.

Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.