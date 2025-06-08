Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: It’s a confusing world for young men and women

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Elon Musk (left) may have fallen out with Donald Trump but that doesn't mean he should be seen as a hero for those who oppose the US President. Photo / New York Times

Elon Musk (left) may have fallen out with Donald Trump but that doesn't mean he should be seen as a hero for those who oppose the US President. Photo / New York Times

Letters to the Editor

A confusing world for young men and women

It’s a very confusing world for our young men at this time, what with the misogynistic behaviours of the likes of Andrew Tate and co spreading sensational, disgusting lies on social media regarding how our young men should see themselves and how

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand