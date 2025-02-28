Advertisement
New Zealand

Letters: In support of citizen’s arrest; blame tenants for nasty student flats, not the landlords

NZ Herald
10 mins to read

Retail crime, such as this alleged bashing of a security guard by two shoplifters, is a big concern to a union representing supermarket staff. Image / Foodstuffs

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

In support of citizen’s arrest

Carolyn Young of Retail NZ believes “It is highly likely that the risk of violence would increase if …. members of the public attempted to detain offenders” (Feb 27).

If an offence is committed by an “offender”, then

