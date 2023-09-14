Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Immigration, politics, tax policy, and health system

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon and finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon and finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dangerous shot in the arm

A big increase in immigration without a corresponding increase in the provision of houses, schools, hospitals, and transport facilities has the same effect on the economic health of the country

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand