Letters: Immigration, politics, tax policy, and health system

Dangerous shot in the arm

A big increase in immigration without a corresponding increase in the provision of houses, schools, hospitals, and transport facilities has the same effect on the economic health of the country as a binge on methamphetamine has on personal health. The rise in GDP feels good at first, but, inevitably, the process of living becomes less pleasant.

John Strevens, Remuera.

Making compromises

Many Americans seem to be oblivious to the bipolar extremes that their electoral system now is. If a Republican says white, the Democrat must say black. We see that play out and are firstly amused, but we should be worried that the fundamental basis of democracy, governance that represents the majority, has been usurped by party politics. Here in NZ to become a politician one would have to join a key party, bow deeply to their policies, be nice to party senior members, and seek to stand. If you have some good ideas as to how to improve society that vary from party policy, then you had better keep them tight. MMP serves its purpose of enabling other than just the two major parties to determine Government policy. MMP facilitates compromise. Compromise is the basis of settlement of most negotiations. We are currently seeing political leaders scream out “must haves, absolutes”, and ruling out who they will not work with. Those positions may well have to be broken in the best interests of the many. MMP should save NZ from the loss of longer-term democratic hope. Politicians are seldom leaders. Leading requires long-term vision, open clear articulation, honesty, strength, and risk taking — hardly what we see in today’s politics. If some politicians could find the strength to compromise some of their positions, rather than dogmatically hold to most everything, they would then represent a wider group of New Zealanders.

G Vazey, Grey Lynn.

Miscalculating tax

The determination of leaders Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis to stand by their highly questionable tax plan may come back to haunt them. That’s because National is hanging its hat on being the fiscally responsible party, while slamming Labour as being incompetent at handling the country’s books. However, there is nothing prudent about going with an economic course underpinned by a tax policy most economists have said doesn’t add up. One even called “bulls*** on it. The new tax revenue National is banking on is very suspect and the implementation also has serious pitfalls. Meanwhile, the tax cuts they say will help the “squeezed middle” risk fuelling inflation. It’s likely they will end up with a huge shortfall then resort to slashing funding for big ticket items like health and police. How is it fiscally responsible to commit to tax cuts before you have proven you can fund shortfall? If, as likely, National get into the seats of power and persist with their plans and if, as likely, they come unstuck, Opposition politicians will have every right to scorn them. Labour have obviously made mistakes and money has been wasted. But the pandemic saw most Western countries throw the credit card around to deal with the crisis. Most would probably do things differently in hindsight. Grant Robertson is no Michael Cullen but he is not anywhere near as bad as Luxon and Willis are painting him. And sadly, for the country, Robertson may have the last laugh by the end of next year.

David Smith, Tauranga.

Business, as usual

It is truly astounding support is flocking to the National Party after their announcement of ridiculous tax cuts, which are being called out by an ever-increasing number of economists. If revenue is not achieved, compromises will need to be made. I predict the top tax rate will still be “adjusted” to not exist, and the other tax brackets will stay the same. Make no mistake, National is only out to take care of their rich business buddies.

John Deyell, Ellerslie.

House rules

I am surprised that the criticism of National’s plan to raise, funds by taxing house sales to foreign buyers has been almost entirely aimed at their estimate of the tax take. Two million dollars or even $2.3m will certainly not buy a mansion in Auckland so it seems astonishing that they should want to sell our houses to non-residents and make it even more difficult for the locals.

Alan Tomlinson, Herne Bay.

Talking turkey

How ridiculous that with all the debt we are in, all our infrastructure problems and high inflation, to even consider tax reductions is like throwing petrol on the fire. And to say it is a popular move and increasing National’s vote, well of course, like asking turkeys if we should defer Christmas. And all the people with houses worth in excess of $2m will be looking for extra interest from overseas buyers to boost the price, who will buy and leave them empty as boltholes or holiday homes and wait for tax-free capital gain. Meaning even fewer homes for Kiwis. Great news if you own seven homes.

Vince West, Milford.

Ill health

Not too long ago Andrew Little was promoting Health New Zealand as being all-inclusive for national health care.

What is hard to fathom is why healthcare in a hospital in another region, is not accessible throughout New Zealand. Surely this shows the health system is still not what was intended when being set up.

Margaret Dyer, Taupō.

Lesson for all

Your article on teacher training contains little that will be new to teachers, but you do the public a service by alerting them to this long-running scandal. There used to be two training colleges for secondary teachers, in Auckland and Wellington. Then the Labour minister of Education, David Lange, brought in Tomorrow’s Schools, based on the commercial model of competition, one of the most destructive things a government could do. Now, something like 20 providers, many with little interest in teaching, make money by providing, to a loosely selected clientele, inflated titles such as Graduate Diploma in Teaching and Learning, and even Masters’ degrees of little value. The NZEI document says, with masterly understatement “Competition between providers has been unhelpful...” New teachers commonly complain that they emerge from their (expensive) training unprepared and untrained in how to teach. Political parties — all, it seems, experts in school teaching — seem uninterested. No catchy slogans in it, presumably.

R Porteous, Balmoral.

Yes, minister

This century, New Zealand has had three competent finance ministers, Michael Cullen, Bill English and Grant Robertson, all of whom have followed fiscal orthodoxy which has been dominant for the past 40 years. Robertson has had the greatest headwinds with the pandemic, global supply chain problems and subsequent global inflation, which has caused the cost of living crisis. He has also had to deal with the Auckland flood and Cyclone Gabrielle. While the Opposition criticises Robertson, it is now apparent with the latest figures, that he has avoided a recession. Meanwhile National is about to allow foreigners to buy our most expensive properties to fund tax cuts. Most economists say this won’t fund the cuts but National refuses to give calculation details. They also intend to give a considerable tax reduction to those earning over $180,000, and allow landlords to claim the interest off their mortgages. The former is just inflationary and the latter, like the foreign buyers, will just inflate house prices. Then they talk of cost cutting when most government services are on their knees. They do not impress as being economically literate.

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.

Off the ball

John Denton’s proposed news channel “dedicated to praise for the All Blacks” (NZ Herald, September 13) would be a real trip down memory lane: tightly scripted messaging from a single authority, delivered by approved presenters for three hours a day — and all in black and white, no doubt. Still, it would keep Grant Nisbett in work.

John Redwood, Murrays Bay.

Over the hill

The fact that Sam Whitelock can play 148 tests for the All Blacks does not say much for the young locks coming through. Maybe that is our problem; that too many of our current All Blacks and the Coach should have retired gracefully years ago and are now “sadly over the hill”.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Short & sweet

On co-governance

With electioneering now dominating the media, it concerns me that the silence surrounding water reform and co-governance is deafening. Brett Hewson, Parnell.

On live shipments

Recent polls show people are comfortable with live animal shipments and the possibility of Winston or Seymour becoming Deputy Prime Minister. David H Fisher, Howick.

On medicines

The value of one extra year of life (of poor quality), is not enough to justify the state paying a large sum for medicines. Rex Beer, Manly.

On Emmerson

Roared with laughter, this morning, at Rod Emmerson’s cartoons. I just love the in-depth detail. Barbara N. Barwick, Gisborne.

On slam

I sympathise with Ayrna Sabalenka’s dressing room reaction on losing the US Open tennis final by breaking her racquet. After all it was a “Grand Slam”. John Norris, Whangamatā

On Labour

I suspect the light Hipkins and Robertson see at the end of the tunnel is from the All Change express hurtling towards them. Brian Byrne, St Heliers.

Who teaches the teachers? New report looks at the failings of teacher training in NZ

It’s no good complaining about 20 individual teachers when it’s the training system that is failing our children. We need effective vetting of candidates prior to training. Otherwise, training and funding is wasted. Dave R.

Why aren’t the MoE & the past & present Ministers of Education over the last six years fronting up with their explanation as to why our schools are “bottoming out” in the rankings of the OECD? Sara M.

The big problem is that the current teachers are a product of our failed education system, and therefore don’t know what they don’t know. The problem has been going on for so long, it has become endemic. Terry O.

Many teachers only spend one year to gain their teaching degree. Maybe there needs to be two years of actual teacher training added onto any degree. Mike B.

The complainant by the newly-qualified teacher speaks volumes about the usefulness and wastefulness of graduate-level teacher training. It’s not the junior teacher’s fault, the fault lies squarely with the university. Vincent C.

Unforgivable in the modern age that a key profession should be operating with so little structure and proven processes. The whole thing sounds like an experiment. Welly G.

New teachers don’t really know their craft ... because they haven’t had the time to practise it. All they’ve done is learn the theory behind it. Give them five years of learning the nuances of their craft in the classroom. Timothy T.

I retrained 10 years ago as a science/maths teacher in my 50s, after a career in IT. I was appalled at the training given. I expected to receive a comprehensive set of planning materials to then modify to suit the students I was to teach. No such luck. Alan C.