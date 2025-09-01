Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: If we want to protect our democracy, we need an educated population

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Is Ardie Savea the key to an All Blacks win this weekend? Photo /Photosport

Is Ardie Savea the key to an All Blacks win this weekend? Photo /Photosport

Letters to the Editor

The value of a broad education

The dire state of American democracy should serve as a clear warning to us, as we allow more and more downgrading of the liberal arts.

Surely the fundamental purpose of education is to produce good citizens. A poorly educated population is a vulnerable

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save