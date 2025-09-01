Letters: If we want to protect our democracy, we need an educated population

The current narrowing of our curriculum is likely to lead us towards a similar fate, and this may already be happening. We must invest in our children if we want a better future. Broadening our curriculum and investing in our schools and our teachers would be a good start.

Democracy is fragile. We must protect it from those who seek to undermine it.

A broad education for all is our best protection.

Vivien Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Understanding Pisa results

There is a saying that if you repeat a mistruth often enough it becomes truth.

It is hard to find any commentary on schooling and why it needs radical change without reference to New Zealand’s “dismal” ranking and declining performance in Pisa, the Programme for International Student Assessment.

Since its introduction in 2000, the number of participating countries has steadily increased. In 2022, out of 81 participating countries, New Zealand students ranked 10th in reading, 11th in science and 23rd in mathematics. Yes, that represents a drop in ranking in maths, which deserves some analysis as to why. But it is hardly deserving of the label “dismal”.

As for declining performance generally, there has been a steady drop in average scores in all three areas across other participating countries, with some seeing drops significantly higher than those seen by New Zealand. That suggests there are factors at work that sit outside of education.

New Zealand schools and teachers deserve a pat on the back rather than the constant stream of unjustified mistruths being used for political purposes.

David Hood, Hamilton.

Breaking the duopoly

Bruce Cotterill (Aug 30) is probably on the money with his contention that a third supermarket operator would not be the silver bullet Nicola Willis and co are striving for.

However, it has to be recognised that behind his image of the hard-working corner grocer lie two powerful and cynical organisations aimed at preserving the status quo.

The Commerce Commission might do well to seriously probe the pressures exerted on suppliers behind the scenes, rather than trying to chase random pricing mistakes at individual stores.

We may have a “world-class shopping experience” but that too comes at a cost: the thousands of products on offer, which leads to higher stockholding costs impacting our weekly staples. In other words, we are paying for this experience.

In the meantime, the duopoly marches on and is likely to do so for the foreseeable future.

Duncan Simpson, Hobsonville.

I’ve lost faith in ABs

I hate to admit it but for the first time ever I have lost faith in the mighty All Blacks.

Up until now I have never doubted the All Blacks’ ability to beat any team. But going on last week’s humiliation by the Pumas, I can’t see them beating South Africa at the weekend and I fear they will lose their unbeaten record at Eden Park.

How can they possibly reverse what was probably their worst-ever performance? The scoreboard flattered the All Blacks. They should have lost by 40 points.

The game stats made for horrible reading. I would have loved to have been at their team meeting on Monday when they reviewed their performance against the Pumas.

How can you win without a functioning backline?

If the All Blacks manage to beat South Africa on Saturday it will be a miracle akin to something pulled off by the great escape artist Houdini.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Savea is the key

Tony Brown, the Springboks’ assistant coach, says the All Blacks v Springboks game at Eden Park this weekend is “the biggest game since the Rugby World Cup 2023 final”.

If Ardie Savea is selected as number 7 and captain in his 100th test for the All Blacks, they will win.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Proud to have Key as PM

Thank you for the Nine Questions posed to John Key in the Weekend Herald (Aug 30).

I was so proud to have him as our Prime Minister.

A J Dickason, Tamaki Heights.