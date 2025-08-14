Advertisement
Letters: If we want to limit words in te reo Māori, what about words in English?

NZ Herald
Did Gerry Brownlee treat Chlöe Swarbrick unfairly? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letters to the Editor

Choose your first words carefully

So Erica Stanford has decided that the children’s reader At The Marae will not be reprinted (except in “big book” form) as the six Māori words have vowel sounds pronounced differently from their English equivalent, thus making it difficult for young readers to decode.

