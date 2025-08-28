That empty feeling

We have two neighbouring houses that have not been rented, and have sat empty and decaying for years since foreign owners apparently abandoned them. I suspect this happens all over Auckland.

We love the sugar high of rising property prices because it makes us feel wealthier and more inclined to spend. It’s not only the National Government that wants this to endure. When looking for economic growth in New Zealand, all governing parties reach first for the house-price stimulation tool.

We now need foreign capital because New Zealanders can’t afford our lofty house prices. But if the price we pay is unoccupied houses and urban blight, I say no - unless foreign-owned houses are continuously occupied, either by the owners or those ready to pay the rent in a city chronically short of affordable housing.

Barb Callaghan, Kohimarama.

Grassroots growth

An excellent editorial in the Herald (Aug 27) highlighting the intrinsic attributes of the NPC rugby competition and the need to keep it watered.

TVNZ’s purchase of the rights to show NPC games live, free to air, will enhance the competition’s standing.

Now if TVNZ can add the NPC content to its TV1+ plus on demand content and include 20-minute highlights of NPC games, both TVNZ and NPC fans will be well rewarded.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

It’s actually cheating

Kent Millar criticised the TMO in sport (Aug 27) and cited the Ranfurly Shield “hand of Purvis”, Andy Haden jumping out of the lineout, and Diego Maradona’s “hand of God” and described these events as “what makes sport great”.

Those three events were deliberate cheating. If Mr Millar thinks cheating is acceptable in sport, then he is correct that the TMO has killed his enjoyment of such acts.

P. Harlen, Mount Maunganui.

Auckland’s troubles

There used to be a saying that if Auckland rugby is strong, then New Zealand rugby is strong.

The Blues didn’t fare so well in the Super Rugby competition and Auckland are yet to win a game in the NPC.

Auckland has only a few players good enough to make the All Blacks. Does this reflect on our National team?

The All Blacks can only keep swimming against the tide for so long before they wake up and change their style and learn accurate tactical kicking and how to receive the high ball.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

What about safety?

So law student Sean O’Loughlin has got a slightly raised pedestrian crossing and traffic-calming speed bumps at Bucklands Beach outlawed.

The aggressive drivers who want to go faster will be cheering. The parents with children and pedestrians wanting to cross safely much less so.

A court that makes roads less safe is not doing its job. Then again, the same applies to a government, too. That’s where the real legal arguments lie.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland.

A nation’s greatness . . .

A nation’s greatness is measured by its commitment to truth, justice, innovation, and humanity.

A thriving society builds institutions that serve all, upholds laws impartially, educates with reason, champions inclusive equality, and fosters dignity through accountable kindness.

Yet, these ideals face serious threats. Lawlessness erodes trust, outdated education stifles potential, and bureaucratic bloat hinders progress. Misguided inclusion undermines true pluralism, weaponised compassion enables harm, and misinformation fractures communities.

To restore cohesion and integrity, we must act decisively. Streamline government for transparency. Redefine inclusion as mutual respect. Promote media literacy and critical thinking. Pair kindness with accountability. We must elect leaders who prioritise truth over popularity, unity over division, and courage over complacency. Our choices shape the soul of our nation. Let us be thoughtful, brave, and committed to reflecting the best in us.

Raquel Francois, Howick.

Credit where it’s due

“Maybe the Black Ferns could give the All Blacks a few pointers,” says a letter (Aug 27). They thrashed the 13th-ranked team Spain by almost 50 points.

Let’s get real about this early result. No one is disputing that the All Blacks were awful, but then again, Argentina were indeed impressive.

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.