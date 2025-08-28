Advertisement
Premium

Letters: If we are going to build two million houses then we will need the infrastructure to cope

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Will infrastructure projects keep pace with the building of new houses in Auckland? Picture / Greg Bowker

Letters to the Editor

And the infrastructure?

So the Government (read: Chris Bishop) wants Auckland to build two million new houses for future population growth. That’s, what, six million or so people?

Does he also expect it to build and upgrade the sewerage network and treatment plants; the water and electricity supplies; the fibre

