Letters: Humanity, boring rugby and gang patches

Too little humanity on display

The whole intractable problem with conflicts in the Middle East is there’s simply too much irrational religious fundamentalism on all sides, and too little common humanity. So many forces from religion to nationalism are fuelling divisions worldwide at a time when humanity desperately needs to learn to co-operate on a worldwide scale.

It is such a shame modern secular reason is still in a struggle against continued devotion to ancient absolute faiths which have been in bloody conflict for centuries. When are we going to realise we all share this fragile planet, there’s nowhere else? We must cherish and nurture our secular rational democracy for all its worth. Look at the alternative.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland.

Rant on wage hikes hypocrisy

After reading Bruce Cotterill’s rant about the increase in minimum wage driving up inflation and causing businesses to struggle, I wanted to understand the facts.

His view that if businesses improve productivity they will pay workers more does not stand up to scrutiny. Since 1991, productivity has outstripped wage growth, with benefits going to shareholders. He has also complained about a low-wage economy with people moving across the ditch, where they have strong unions and fair pay agreements.

Can’t have it both ways Bruce.

Gerry Lynch.

Leaguies will be laughing

The semifinal between South Africa and England was just that. In the first half it was as if neither side had come to play and spectators had to endure 18 minutes of watching goalkickers kick six goals, when any one could have been a corner kick resulting in a lineout and a flurry of activity and excitement which could have resulted in a try. To make matters worse, another 20 minutes was spent in kicking for territory that nine times out of 10 resulted in giving the opposition the ball.

The second half was not much better with the ball going the distance along the backline on only two occasions and the one time the Africans kicked for the corner, the resulting try turned out to be the winning of the match. As a spectacle it would have to rate as one of the worst in the entire Rugby World Cup and would have rugby league devotees smirkingly exhorting “I told you so”, and who could blame them? The only consolation with South Africa repeating the same performance this Sunday is that the All Blacks should find winning the World Cup a pushover.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Credit the help, not the coach

Why are all the reporters calling the All Blacks’ success “Foster’s redemption?”

The revival is clearly due to the new coaching staff, Ryan for the forwards and Schmidt for the backs and defence. If they had not teamed up to help Foster, they probably wouldn’t have made it out of pool play at the World Cup.

Let’s give credit where it’s due. No matter what happens, Foster will never go down as one of our great coaches.

Go the All Blacks.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Nats won’t get us back on tracks

History confirms that a National Government is anti-rail, which in itself is counter-productive to getting Auckland back on track.

They were the Government that scuppered Mayor Robbie’s great rail plan for Auckland in the 70s. To top that off, in 1993 they sold off the rail network to private enterprise, which ended up reducing the system to a shambles.

Labour, a Government that actually supports a system that is widely used in every other country in the world, realised the folly and bought it back and have been improving it ever since. Now once again we have a National Government, who say they will cancel the proposed Auckland Light Rail Project. Just where is their vision? Has it been lost in a rabbit’s hole or a dark tunnel? Apart from the current cost of people waiting in vehicle queues, there is the environment and populace’s health to think of as vehicle fumes permeate through the city. National’s thought processes are beyond belief as they continue to accentuate the negative.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Climate change and water

The article printed on Thursday, October 19 on water deterioration was relevant in view of the problems we have these days.

Every week there seems to be another area being warned to boil their drinking water because of some infection. I have seen the water deteriorate over my lifetime, when we could drink creek water and swim in rivers and streams that are now so polluted and clogged up with rubbish and growth.

It brings to mind Mother Shipton’s prophecy (1400s): “That men will die of thirst before the oceans rise and mount the shore.” If climate change is not taken more seriously, and addressed, I fear Mother Shipton may well have had the skill to foresee our planet’s future.

Gwyneth Jones, Rosedale.

Nats must act on climate

Warwick Maxwell asks why the Green Party wouldn’t work with a National/Act Government. They might if National and Act get serious about some immediate action on climate change. The last National Government did very little about the problem. Current National policy includes waiting until 2030 for a price on agricultural greenhouse gasses. Act wants to do even less and go even slower.

Not much sign of urgency, yet 2023 has shown us the effects of climate change will not only be felt by 2040 or 2050. We are feeling them now.

Rob George, Hamilton.

Face tats for gangsters good

The suggestion that gang members might get facial tattoos is probably a good suggestion. Tattooing gang members’ faces would provide a great measure of public identification and resultant safety.

Neville Cameron, Tokyo.

Air NZ ripping us off

It’s rather disappointing that having spent over $2500 in airfares and a $50 carbon credit with our national carrier, that they in turn add an extra $90.40 to our payment — for using their preferred payment option, a card. Time they and the banks were forced to sort out what is another fiscal rip-off.

Nigel Bufton, Pauanui.

England whingers not winners

England courageous but utterly boring again! England should have won as the only team in the competition with 15 captains all trying to get their way with the referee. The power base of rugby administration has always been in the northern hemisphere.

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

Second semi a bore-fest

Why would anyone want to watch rugby given the bore-fest that was the South Africa-England World Cup semifinal?

I’m sure people don’t want to watch constant conversations between the referee and players about the finer points of the rules. Then there were the constant stoppages for injuries, some doubtful, some legitimate, but that a lot of the time seemed only to give both sides the opportunity to send coaches on with drinks ultimately to discuss strategy.

Then there is the stroll to the lineout, and England’s one-dimensional strategy of hoisting the high ball with the hope that they could take advantage of a Springboks fumble. This might have been a good tactic for 90 per cent of the game but ultimately proved unsuccessful as their lead never stretched out far enough for them to defend it from a Springbok assault to clinch the game. If England had been more adventurous in their attack then I might not have waited 70 minutes before I realised that one of their more potent players, Manu Tuilagi, was actually playing in the backline.

Bernard Walker, Papamoa.

Criticism of Allan just sexist

I was saddened to read the letter by Larry Mitchell, one of your frequent correspondents, regarding his attitude to Kiri Allan’s new business consultancy.

She is a qualified lawyer and served well politically until deeply stressed by health issues, relationship failure and major challenges in her ministerial portfolios and the floods and forestry slash impact in her electorate, and is not the first politician to make her skills available in her community after her political career ended.

The harshness of Mitchell’s comments, including “arrogant affront to taxpayers who collectively have financed her public sector learning curve”, seems a criticism he is reserving for Kiri. Many male ex-politicians have moved into business and legal consultancies. This is just another example of differing expectations of men for women in a community.

Rona Wilding, Whakatane.

Short & sweet

On World Cup

The best rugby teams in the world are now in the Southern Hemisphere. Isn’t it so very exciting?

I just hope many more tries are scored in that game than the only try scored in the England versus South Africa game.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

All the Ian Foster haters can now climb down from their high horses.

Allan Marsom, Tauranga

For just the next week perhaps our main focus is allowed to be diverted from coalition talks, the cost of living, Israel (maybe not Israel!) to rallying behind Fossie and the team of very exceptional rugby players.

Gary Andrews, Mount Maunganui.

The loneliest man in world sport must be the England rugby team’s centre.

Matt Elliott, Birkdale.

On 501 rugby fan

How is it that a 501 deportee, as well as being in prison when returned to New Zealand, can afford a trip to France to see the All Blacks?

Wendy Galloway, Tauranga.

On gang patches

Apparently a ban on gang patches will probably mean a rise in gang members getting facial tattoos instead. If they want to deface their face, then so be it.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.