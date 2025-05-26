Letters: How to improve funding for the foundering public health system

And since most New Zealand doctors and nurses are trained and supervised in the public system but are then free to take their skills to the private sector, why not charge the private system a “training fee” for every clinician trained in New Zealand?

Dr Art Nahill, Remuera.

What about climate change?

Minister Nicola Willis’ Budget has been well discussed. Good news for some, not for others.

One area that seems to be lacking is a fund to cover the future costs of the effects of global warming. And costs there will be.

As temperatures rise, so will the frequency and ferocity of weather events. We face huge future expenses to rebuild damaged infrastructure, repair government buildings, compensate homeowners for damage.

Steady and relentless sea-level rise will exacerbate these issues.

Unless, of course, we in the wealthy nations of the world – and yes, that does include New Zealand – come to our senses in the nick of time and do what should have been done decades ago and just stop burning fossil fuels.

Linda McGrogan, Taupō.

The interests of the many

Leadership worth its salt must have a convincing idea of how to move to something better. This is too often found wanting in politicians and others.

Perhaps this is where the arts come in. Great art makes people think, imagine, hope and enjoy. These things are not taught in accountancy. New Zealand and much of the Anglo-Saxon world arguably has too many accountants (and lawyers).

When current governments say the best thing we can do for the people is to give them their money back, they have admitted failure.

There is such a thing as the good society and political leaders need to be passionate about how to move towards something inclusive and fair where all can have a chance.

The measure of a good society is when a majority feels we are in good hands and we trust our elected representatives to look after the interests of the many.

Skilled communicators must make a positive, emotional impact on the people.

Thrift is good but doesn’t replace audacious, lofty goals.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Silence is disappointing

People are complaining about the price of butter. It’s not much of a worry, really, compared to families in Gaza having to pay hundreds of dollars for a bag of rice.

We are not cradling our children as they slip into comas brought on by malnutrition due to a blockade of international food aid. We are not watching our children undergo surgical amputations, without anaesthetic, of limbs damaged beyond repair by explosives dropped on refugee camps. We are not mourning children whose bodies remain buried under piles of rubble, months after they were killed.

The suffering of innocent families in Gaza is not hidden. It is being broadcast live every day.

That our Prime Minister should be so silent on the ongoing decimation of Gaza is very disappointing.

Matt Elliott, Birkdale.

Scrums just a time-waster

Rugby league has become extremely popular as a spectacle because of the speed of the game compared with rugby. Rugby could be vastly improved if time-wasting scrums were permanently abolished and replaced by freekicks where there is an advantage of a kick to the line, but without the advantage of a throw at the lineout.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Threat of head injuries

At a time when both rugby and league are doing their utmost to minimise head and brain injuries, it is unbelievable that a new so-called sport, run it straight, has evolved and is risking such injuries.

Surely this should be banned before our already overburdened ACC and hospital system has to cope with the senseless injuries that will be inevitable.

Warren Cossey, Morrinsville.

It’s a lack of trust

I find it a little off-putting that Act leader David Seymour would single out Māori and say they have nothing to fear (May 25).

I don’t think it is fear, but more so a lack of trust.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.