Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: How many years have we been debating a fireworks ban?

Letters
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Fireworks in Napier. Photo / Connull Lang

Fireworks in Napier. Photo / Connull Lang

Letter of the week

Fireworks

How many years have we been discussing the pros and cons of fireworks’ sales and to no avail, you might argue.

Here we are in 2025, talking about global warming, atmospheric pollution, water pollution and food miles etc, but rarely are we being confronted with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save