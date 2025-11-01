Letters: How many years have we been debating a fireworks ban?

It is an absolute disgrace that we have allowed it for so long to disturb society for no gain, other than to fill the pockets of a few, uncaring, unscrupulous individuals to sell it as fun, when widespread carnage is blatantly obvious. Our already overstretched ED wards, police resources and fire brigades will illustrate this year after year.

Perhaps a major accident will trigger a ban, but I wouldn’t hold my breath, and wish it upon nobody to be “that” guinea pig.

René Blezer, Taupō.

Measles outbreak

I simply cannot understand why some people see fit to blame the Government because children from some groups within our wider society are susceptible to measles due to not being vaccinated. Surely it is a fundamental responsibility of all parents to have their children vaccinated against measles. It is not rocket science.

Sure, the Government can help allay costs and logistics for those families who struggle, and it does, but it is not the Government’s responsibility.

The real issue here is that we have so many people in our country who are simply unfit to be parents. The many “hand-wringers” out there need to accept this as fact and stop pointing their fingers in the wrong direction.

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Butter and cheese prospects

Why would a company be happy to splash out $4.6 billion to buy our Anchor brand – which is an awful lot of package-wrapped blocks of butter and cheese, stretching to Pluto and back – unless they know something we don’t?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Capital gains tax

Full credit to the Labour Party for having the courage to put forward CGT as a major policy for the next election. No doubt there will be detractors, all with their minds solely on their pockets.

Too often, the Government of the day or the Opposition are wary of politics that are right but controversial. That is why a coalition government can often be good for the country. Examples are Kiwibank, the SuperGold Card and end-of-life legislation, which we wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for coalition parties.

There is often criticism of the Greens but they are needed to remind us all of what nature brings, and who is to say charter schools are a failure unless they are given a chance.

Then there is statesman Winston Peters, who not only keeps us amused but also provides some straight talking to those who need it. First-past-the-post was really a dictatorship and although coalitions can bring some problems, overall they are good for the country. It’s a matter of look before you leap.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Teachers’ and nurses’ pay

Your correspondent Bruce Woodley says teachers and nurses are overpaid, and their salaries should be reduced to private-sector levels. Quite how that would be done, and how it would help the well-documented problems of recruitment and retention in those professions, Mr Woodley does not explain.

May I suggest that instead of seeking to drag other people’s salaries down to his level, he should seek to raise his to theirs? Plenty of evidence shows that joining a union may well be a good first step in that direction.

Richard Porteous, Mt Eden.

Contact sport

I recently read that ”Experts call for ban on contact sports for under-14s as brain injury evidence mounts” (October 22). They are absolutely right, so why risk brain injury or far worse, early death in the life of your young children playing contact sports. We sensibly banned this new, stupid race to hit the other person hard in a new, stupid, violent sport. We also need to protect our children for certain and ban rugby until the age of 15.

I was very lucky being born in Perth, Australia; in four states out of the country’s six, only Australian Rules football is taught in primary and high schools. Therefore, I only ever played AFL. It is far, far safer for a future healthy life, as you can only tackle between the knees and shoulders. It also wastes far less time, compared to constant, three-scrum resets in rugby as there are no scrums. Also, if a penalty is awarded against you and you do not throw the ball directly to the opposing player, you are marched 50 metres up the field.

Check out the very exciting women’s AFL games (AFLW) screening now on Sky, until the Grand Final at the end of November. Every AFL team in all six states has a women’s team playing. Enjoy, as I do every weekend, watching all people being totally safe in life playing football, which we should also be doing.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.