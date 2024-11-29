Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Hospital visit symptoms include anxiety, frustration; the case for four-year parliamentary terms

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
'Six days in the public hospital system are an exercise in anxiety, frustration, irritability and, finally, numb acceptance of our broken health system.'

'Six days in the public hospital system are an exercise in anxiety, frustration, irritability and, finally, numb acceptance of our broken health system.'

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

Hospital visit symptoms include anxiety, frustration

Six days in the public hospital system are an exercise in anxiety, frustration, irritability and, finally, numb acceptance of our broken health system and its battle to cope.

The dominant feature is waiting: for a diagnosis, for a bed (16

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand