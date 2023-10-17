Voyager 2023 media awards

Letters: Hospital visit, infrastructure, changing Auckland, and Rugby World Cup

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Waitākere Hospital. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A hospital visit of two halves

I was admitted to Waitākere Hospital’s Emergency Dept at 8.40am on October 5. While there I saw an institution of contrasts — the disturbing and the remarkable.

The disturbing:

