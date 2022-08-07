Letters: Heroes in hospitals, not sports, Democracy puzzle, Luxon looks lost

The National Party is holding its 86th Conference in Christchurch. Christopher Luxon speaks during his leaders address. Photo / George Heard

Heroes in hospitals, not sports

Linda Robert ( August 5) laments the lack of "home-grown nurses". Since TV's 1960 inception our adulation of sporting heroes, surely an oxymoron, has ballooned. The actual civilian heroes are people who save lives, notably in our hospital acute wards and emergency departments.

Wealthy schools now even poach promising sports players from others, but not wannabe doctors. After 60 years of society worshiping sport it's not surprising that insufficient school leavers are willing to pick fruit, get on a boat to catch fish, or train to watch sick people die. Last week nearly 1000 people queued at Auckland Airport for work like selling holidays by just sitting, smiling, and talking.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatū Peninsula.

Democracy puzzle

Could someone please explain what is meant by "democracy by consensus" first coined by Willie Jackson and reiterated by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on last week's Q+A programme?

Democracy is generally accepted "as one man one vote", while consensus means "general agreement of opinion". How are the two compatible?

Don Pickering, Milford.

Luxon looks lost

Just as the All Blacks need to get rid of Ian Foster, the National Party needs to get rid of Christopher Luxon to give time to rebuild before the next elections.

Luxon has clearly shown he is not the man for the job. Luxon could be forgiven his early gaffes as he was new to politics but he continues to make them and is no good in front of the camera. He looks completely lost. If the country wants rid of Jacinda Ardern, National has to get rid of Luxon first.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Best coach for job

After the loss to the Springboks it's blatantly obvious the All Blacks need a new coach. When making the appointment NZ Rugby could perhaps leave out the correct school tie requirement and simply give the job to the most suitable applicant.

It's quite plain that Scott Robertson is the best, most successful coach in the country, bar none. Give the man the job he deserves. He's earned the right.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Real Boer battle

Your excellent "It's do or braai time" editorial (Weekend Herald, August 6) was offside on two occasions. Firstly, the first test was played in the Lowveld not that far from sea level. And secondly, these two nations had "been locked in battle" over 120 years ago — in the Boer War.

The 6495 New Zealand troops sent to South Africa all those years ago helped make up the 448,435 British Army to take on 54,667 South African farmers (Boers in Afrikaans).

The Boer casualties included 3990 killed in action, and 27,927 died in concentration camps.

By incarcerating hundreds of thousands in concentration camps, mostly women and children, as well as burning down farms (30,000) and slaughtering sheep (3.5 million), the British tried to starve out the Boer fighters. (All the statistics were supplied by the Auckland War Memorial Museum.)

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Supporting women

It's great to see in today's Herald (August 7) space provided to allow women to speak up over their battle with and survival from the abuses they have suffered. Jo Bennett's "Mountain Therapy" showed women seeking this solace by developing strength and determination through tramping alone through our gloriously rich walking environments. Bennett's ability to define background with human exploration was an enjoyable, descriptively vivid read.

Also in support of women, financial adviser Diana Clement's opinion piece revealed the hidden and shameful facts of what a women undergoes when a partner controls the money. Clement gives the indicators, tell-tale signs of this abuse using Nicola Eccleton, manager of social lender Good Shepherd NZ's statistics to reveal family violence, physical, sexual, psychological and financial exploitation to be experienced by one in two women during their lifetime.

These honest, confronting articles are enlightening and instructive for everyone and the Herald is to be commended for taking a step along this difficult, but necessary path if we are to bring down these shocking stats.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Taxing questions

If the IRD does not know if people have left the country or they are dead, and make cost of living payments to their NZ accounts, do they know if people on job seeker benefits have left the country?

As payments are made to IRD numbers, doesn't IRD know they are not getting tax refunds etc, because I get a statement every year and they know how much I earned. Why couldn't they get this one right as they seem to know every one else's financial business?

Who pays for these blunders? They certainly have a system in place to know who has been in the country for 10 years, for superannuation purposes.

Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

Tamaki's responsibility

Brian Tamaki has invited people to attend a protest at Parliament. As the organiser he will no doubt take personal responsibility for any damage and costs associated with the protest.

He could even provide a bond and insurance as he will be confident "his people" are peaceful and law-abiding. All those who attend at his invitation will no doubt behave well. Undoubtedly his church will provide free accommodation before and after the protest for his people.

Richard Cole, Waipū.

Protesters' rights

Brian Tamaki and his followers have every right to express their opinions but they do not have the right to seriously disrupt and interfere with the lives of innocent members of the public. Sadly, what such action does is to demonstrate to the rest of us how regularly religious leaders commit [acts] in God's name in order to get their own way. Perhaps we would be well advised to worship God in our own way and in private.

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

It's all Greek

As a NZ-born Greek and being somewhat ancient myself, I support Ivan Iniesta's high praise for the Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes exhibition (August 6). It is truly wonderful.

Visitors to Melbourne should also visit the Benaki Museum in Athens display of Gods, Myths & Mortals covering 8000 years of civilisation, still running at the Melbourne Hellenic Museum until 2024, along with the many other permanent Greek displays there.

Exhibitions of these qualities rarely come to our part of the world and the Auckland War Memorial Museum deserves the greatest praise for acquiring this one from the British Museum.

Nick Nicholas, Greenlane.

Rates realities

Taxing property is a very old idea, at least 5000 years old. The convention in today's Aotearoa is for central government to be funded from taxes on what you get (income) and what you spend (GST). Local government is funded from a tax on what you own (real estate).

If you think your rates are too high, it's probably because you own too much real estate. In fact ratepayers get off lightly, because most of the people who don't own any property never bother to vote in local body elections.

Residential rating policies will facilitate urban intensification, and eventually the subdividing of the lifestyle blocks that ring-fence our cities. If you own too much real estate, you might need to consider sharing some of it.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Shipping emissions

In order to combat climate change, pending regulations will limit the emissions from ships as they ply the oceans. Whilst some technical advances may be applicable, the most probable reduction method will be slow streaming.

This reduces the fuel burn but increases the voyage time. In turn, delivery times are increased and the total number of containers transported per year is reduced. Overall result — reduction in international trade. Is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade on top of this risk to our exporters?

One of China's responses to the US' recent Taiwan actions is to close off many routes of communications, specifically climate matters. Will Cosco [Shipping] ignore the emissions regulations? Should we make arrangements for extra Cosco ships to call here?

G.N.Kendall, Rothesay Bay.

Short & Sweet

On coaches

After that All Black defeat, those assistant coaches will have to go.

Keith Berman, Remuera.

On AB selection

When the All Blacks new head musterer takes over, he will still be saddled with selecting largely the same cattle from the same mob.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On ram raids

The only way to stop ram raids is to get the parents to pay for the damage that their

children are doing.

L H Cleverly, Mt Roskill.

On delusions

Brian Tamaki's grand delusions are making him look a bit of a dill, I fear.

Dean Donoghue, Pāpāmoa Beach.

On protests

Perhaps road-blocking protests around Destiny's churches every Sunday will give Brian Tamaki the message.

C C McDowall, Rotorua.

On Luxon

If the current trend in the polls continues, I wonder whether Christopher Luxon would demonstrate the same strength of character and extraordinary selflessness as Andrew Little did with Labour and hand over the reins.

Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe.

Thanks to the National Party's inability to co-ordinate a run for the mayoralty we are likely to get another Labour-backed mayor.

Bill Allen, Milldale.