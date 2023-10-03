Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Growing debt, leaders’ debate, infrastructure, rates, and Super City

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Auckland Botanic Gardens. Photo / Doug Sherring

Auckland Botanic Gardens. Photo / Doug Sherring

Growing debt in the garden

I enjoy a public garden as much as the next person, but the extension to the Auckland Botanic Gardens using debt funding is a slap in the face

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Kea Kids News: Kid robots work the World of WearableArts 2023 runway

Kea Kids News: Kid robots work the World of WearableArts 2023 runway

People are worried about robots taking their jobs, but maybe the robots should be worried about kids taking theirs! Kea Kids News reporter Rufus takes us behind the scenes of WOW 2023 in Wellington, where some special kids are preparing to take centre stage. Video / Kea Kids News