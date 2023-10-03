Letters: Growing debt, leaders’ debate, infrastructure, rates, and Super City

Auckland Botanic Gardens. Photo / Doug Sherring

Growing debt in the garden

I enjoy a public garden as much as the next person, but the extension to the Auckland Botanic Gardens using debt funding is a slap in the face to the long-suffering Auckland ratepayers. We have been told by our mayor and councillors we must sell our productive revenue-generating shares in Auckland Airport in order to pay down debt and fund budget deficits. Five minutes later we are borrowing more money to fund a non-productive nice-to-have asset. I understand there is posterity to think about, but the current economic realities simply do not stack up to make this a wise decision.

John Deyell, Ellerslie.

That’s entertainment

It is easy to understand Bruce Cotterill’s disappointment in the most recent leaders’ debate. Have we reached a point where we no longer expect an informative and respectful exchange between our leading politicians? Do we even expect media personnel to be capable of managing any forum in such a way that encourages political rivals to behave in a manner that will leave the audience better informed? A contest of opposing views should not necessitate crude interjection with combatants shouting each other down and the facilitator wilfully joining the fray. Is the purpose now more to create an atmosphere of rancour to entertain and satisfy the shallow needs of reality television viewers? It seems the voter who is seeking to inform their electoral decision from such events is of secondary importance. The current political environment has become tainted with the mediocrity that has become embedded into almost every function of government.

George Williams, Whangamatā.

Down the drain

The Watercare report that about 150 litres of sewage a second calculated over 24 hours means there would be at least 8.64 million litres a day draining into our pristine Waitematā Harbour is a damning indictment of our lack of infrastructure planning over many years. Sir Dove Myer Robinson would be turning in his grave. To expect local authorities to agree on co-operative action to alleviate this and other infrastructure issues is a pipe-dream. Despite monotonous, uninformed rhetoric from many vested interests, this will never occur until the principles of Three Waters are implemented. There is no such thing as a “free lunch” and it will need to be paid for by the taxpayer and/or the ratepayer or a combination of both.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport

Hard bargain

Wouldn’t we all like to bargain with the Auckland Council the way Paul Firth’s heirs are? Why should I pay such high rates when I don’t get any more services than any other household on much lower rates? Why should I pay for a food waste bin I don’t need? Why have my rates from this month gone up 13 per cent? Why is there a whole lot of smelly water running down my street and across my driveway from a sinkhole that no one has managed to fix over the last 12 months? Why are there still leaves over the drains? Why hasn’t the council cleaned out the inside of the drains which caused my house to flood?

Angela Soutar, Mairangi Bay.

Not so Super

I refer to the front page story of the Herald (September 29), headlined “Rates shock”. I’m confused. We were sold the Super City as a cost-saver, scale of economy, less employees, and contractors. Where is Rodney Hide? So, fast forward and Aucklanders are looking at a 13 per cent rate increase. Lucky for some. Will that balance the books? No, after years of mismanagement and money burnt on bike lanes, speed bumps, orange cones, and climate change, the city is bankrupt. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being eaten up paying interest only. What is the plan to pay back the billions owing? Or do we just kick the can down the road and somebody else can sort it out? So, your rates are going to increase, year after year, at 10 per cent plus. Luckily, I escaped the Super City, so wish you the best of luck moving forward.

Douglas Anderson, Whitianga.

Flash flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through Esk Valley on February 14. photo / Supplied

Climate priority

Extreme weather is becoming more frequent due to climate change. Scientists say this is due to man releasing more planet-warming greenhouse gases. We have all seen the damage this weather can do. One would think it would be one of our top political priorities. Instead we live in the moment and find it more convenient to think about ourselves and sweep future problems under the carpet.

Political parties concentrate on popular policies as aligned voters will determine their survival. The Greens — despite much criticism over the years, some of it valid — continue to bang the drum that we all need to hear. Regardless of who wins this election, we should all push for more climate action.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Swamp things

In “Draining the Disinformation swamp” (September 30), Joanna Wane makes some good points, including ensuring you are aware of the background of the writers and their sources in the media and social platforms, as content may be compromised by deliberate or non-deliberate influences. She then goes on to talk about and give examples of groups that provide disinformation (false information created with the intent of harm) and misinformation (false information that wasn’t created with the intent to do harm). I would propose there should be a third classification “lack of informative information” (information deliberately withheld or obscured or presented in such a way that it is not easily understood). The proposed Three Waters entity and the co-governance management model that sits alongside it is a prime example of “deliberate lack of informative information”. Such an important and fundamental change to governance of a major resource should be presented in a way that all New Zealanders are able to understand the proposed changes and the potential implications to areas such as the constitution and the current embodiment and understanding of “one person, one vote”. Instead we seem to have had a deliberate policy of “lack of informative information” around co-governance, a lack of engagement with the public and other political parties and a deliberate unwillingness to raise awareness and openly debate this proposed governance model. Something as important as this must concern all New Zealanders and should be debated by all parties and be put to a referendum in due course.

Paul Schon, Browns Bay.

Confronting change

For decades, the primary focus for politicians here and elsewhere has been the economy. The focus now needs to change urgently to the climate. We can fix our economies relatively easily with some technological advances and stringent policies aimed essentially at greed. These changes would necessarily impact wealth, particularly the very wealthy, and therein lies the main reason for our lack of action. The Labour Government has missed its opportunity here. Fixing climate change and its resulting problems, yet maintaining something resembling the lifestyle we have all become accustomed to is hugely more difficult than fixing the economic issues. I am aware that many individuals of the right-wing political persuasion simply do not believe that the climate is changing or, if it is, then it’s not caused by human activity. Well-researched studies tell us otherwise. Another common statement I hear is “we are too small to have any effect”. But here in New Zealand and other relatively rich countries, this pathetic argument does not apply. The causes of climate change need to be confronted on many levels and in all developed countries.

Alan Rogers, New Plymouth.

Radical solution

Analysing the dire straits of the country’s finances, I’m really not looking forward to the next few years. We are spending more than we tax, growing that spending each year, and staggering under the resultant mountain of debt as we borrow to plug the gap. Two choices then: go on spending and let New Zealand slip to banana republic levels, with the currency and our savings destroyed by inflation, or we can do what Roger Douglas and Ruth Richardson did in the 1980s and 1990s when faced with similar runaway government debt. Radical restructuring coupled with economic and fiscal austerity is the only answer; which is why I’m dreading the next six to nine years as National does what has to be done and the airwaves are filled with hot air from everyone who doesn’t like it. Buckle up, we’re in for a bumpy ride.

John Denton, Napier.

Short & sweet

On debate

It’s not a problem for me that the upcoming debate has been cancelled. I have grass I need to watch grow. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

On shield

The disrespectful treatment of the Ranfurly Shield by Hawke’s Bay players is an indictment on our modern society. Management needs to take responsibility for letting the shield out of their control. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On coalitions

The thought of a three-way coalition, right or left, is terrifying. It has never ended well in the past; strategic voting means everything. John Ford, Taradale.

On Covid

It must be possible to catch Covid from sausage rolls. David Jones, Parnell.

On policies

It defies belief that Labour has the gall to continue to announce policies in the last few weeks on issues that centre-right voters have been vocal on for the last three years and longer. Could it be the last “dance of the desperates”? Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

On rāhui

An impressive and well-written article by Ngarimu Blair (October 2) explains the philosophy and rationale of the rāhui very well. Who could disagree with any of it? John Hampson, Meadowbank.

The Premium Debate

Audrey Young: Chicken stunt leaves egg on Hipkins’ face

The chicken suit is desperation politics at its worst. Having shunted our great country backwards over the last six years, Labour is thankfully heading for the opposition benches. What a relief that will be. Christine M.

It’s rather ironic that in her time as PM, Ardern abhorred personal politics, and even Grant Robertson has had a cry about personal remarks being made in Parliament, or the media about opponents, and most MPs asked for a clean campaign. Grant P.

I think Labour have reached a new low. Their campaign seems to be formed on attacking the right rather than hitting home the message of “why Labour”. Unfortunately without the track record of their past six years to campaign on, they aren’t left with much other than to throw rocks. Tim O.

The furore seems to be around the misperception that it’s only Labour that indulge in antics. When we all know it’s really not and Bishop, Brown, Collins are all guilty. Mig B.

Ayesha Verrall, a senior Cabinet minister of credentials. Why would you post a puerile chicken gag? I know it’s an election campaign, but maintain judgement. You are still running the country and you should not go flakey. Steve B.