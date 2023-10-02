Letters: Election debate, art of the matter, Jack Tame, and Offshore profits

No winners with this debate

Whoever designed the format for the TV and radio election debates got it all wrong. Why has it been assumed the public wants or needs a gladiatorial entertainment spectacle — with one opponent overcoming the other through various levels of interjection and shouting, to be declared the winner. And why does each debate need a winner — declared from the opinions (and political bias) of a group of journalist/ experts. The only relevant winner is the one declared on October 14. The election debates should be structured, intelligent discussions with each parties’ leader presenting their policies to help voters work out whether future policies will suit the lifestyle each voter seeks. Competent moderators who can be genuinely neutral should chair these discussions. We don’t need to see moderators using the debate as yet another opportunity to promote their own stardom or show how much smarter they are. If voters want facts to help them decide which party (not leader) will give them what they want, go to each parties’ website. The policy manifestos are straightforward and easy to read; some include policy detail that may surprise and even disturb voters, depending on political preferences.

Ann Thomson, Orewa.

Art of the matter

Our hearts go out to Elizabeth Anderson and her Life Drawing group being rather unceremoniously ejected from their venue, after simply following the demands of a fire alarm drill. (Herald, September 30). It appears the nude model was simply trying to re-clothe herself and the rather punctilious fire drill officer somehow took offence — after seeing a glimpse of the model’s naked backside — leading to the group being given their marching orders. One has to wonder of the Ponsonby Community Centre what the several “health and safety challenges …” that [they’ve] “been unable to resolve ... " with the group — actually are. Hopefully another art or community centre will snap up this group and let them get on with what artists do — create and express. All we can say to this art centre is “what a cheek”!

John Clark, Glen Eden.

Questions raised

Thank you Jack Tame in asking Winston Peters for details of his policy highlights. What you asked highlighted your professionalism in knowing your subject and made it crystal clear Peters did not. In responding to his unethical threats in a mature manner you showed him for the bully he has always been and still is. He cannot pass this off as a joke and Christopher Luxon needs to think very seriously about the chaos he would cause before inviting him to form any sort of coalition. Most people learn as they go through life but clearly Peters has not done so.

Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

Guiding light

I have just watched one of the most spellbinding interviews I think I have ever watched on television (October 1). John Campbell was speaking with Professor Richie Poulton about his study of tracking one thousand children from birth through to adulthood. Sadly, Richie Poulton died just a few days ago but what an amazing legacy he leaves. Despite being so ill, Poulton encouraged us to turn a bad situation into a not so bad situation and to be kind and caring of each other always. I have recorded the interview and it will be my “go-to” when I need a guiding hand.

Andrea Dorn, St Heliers.

Boon for beneficiaries?

National promises to save money through pegging benefits to the CPI rather than wage growth. How? Wage growth tends to lag behind increases in the cost of living. Both in time and in real terms. Wage earners know there is less in their wallets now than a decade ago. StatsNZ data since 1996 confirms CPI consistently outstrips Labour Cost Inflation. Yes folks, if you failed to notice, we are going backwards. Beneficiaries rejoice — it looks like for the first time in the history of politics you will be better off with a right-leaning government. Crazy.

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

No interruptions

With this year’s election so close now, I would have thought it was more important than ever that hosts of political shows (Newshub Nation and Q&A, etc) allow the politicians invited into their studios to respond fully to questions put to them. Instead there seems to be a pervasive culture amongst these networks which encourages disrespectful behaviour, particularly interrupting guests mid-sentence, only to fire another question at them before they have had a chance to respond to the previous one. Considering the number of young New Zealanders who will be voting for the first time this year, and the number of those who are still undecided, I would have thought it more important than ever that political guests are given adequate time to respond. It would be far more helpful to have fewer questions per show, allowing politicians to respond more fully and without risk of being interrupted.

Jo Reid, Manukau Central.

Bad behaviour

Today while visiting my husband, I witnessed what the staff and patients have to put up with. In my husband’s ward there was this foul-mouthed man who was shouting the most disgusting language and criticising the staff who were looking after him. He deserved to be thrown out, injuries or not, if he didn’t appreciate the care he was being given.

Sue Gallahar, Māngere East.

Offshore profits

If people want to do their business here and profits are whisked out of the country, shouldn’t they be paying something in the way of taxes for the privilege? Successive governments over decades sold myriad companies to foreign investment and the proceeds of these businesses and the accompanying hard work by Kiwi employees essentially does nothing for our country apart from employment opportunities. Yes, those employees spend their hard earned money in NZ but profits via the three main banks, are taken offshore. A recent letter in the Herald said any crucial profits being earned by substantially successful foreign owned businesses are being repatriated back to the country of origin. The other thing is tax. Are they taxed highly enough to reflect the fact they take profits offshore?

Helen Hickford, Auckland.

Jodi’s story

What a very sad but beautiful story in Saturday’s Herald regarding Simon Barnett and his wife Jodi. Two people so very much in love and with many more years ahead, but tragically cancer will put a stop to that. I have a brother living with and fighting cancer at the moment, and he and his wife’s story is much the same: true soulmates. I wish you and your girls find strength in Jodi’s final days and in the days ahead.

Carol Cook, Hamilton.

Weighty issue

Should weight be a deciding determinant in results of football contact sports? This is not just a sporting issue. ACC and the general public should have a say as they foot the bill for predictable consequences following injuries. In terms of rugby and league, is it time to abolish the scrum? Observation suggests that is gradually happening as referees become more precious about player’s long term welfare into the future. Stoppages are becoming a hiatus impeding continuity of skilled movement. Just one opinion, but give us speed and ball handling any day over huff and puff and sheer weight. Replace the scrum with free kicks.

David Stevenson, Howick.

Luxon on air with Mike Hosking in the Newstalk ZB studio. Photo / Michael Craig

Breakfast meeting

What a superb two-hour get to know Chris Luxon the leader, with Mike Hosking, Newstalk ZB Breakfast host’s radio show this morning. It beats shouty, gotcha debates by a country mile for policy information and feel for the candidate. I hope Chris Hipkins makes a speedy recovery from Covid-19 and can participate on Mike’s Breakfast show next Monday.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

The business deal

Mark Nixon is absolutely correct in his assertion that businesses should be responsible for the success or failure of any enterprise they embark on. Unlike James Archibald, I believe that if anyone is thinking of putting their heart and soul into a business, legal requirements, red tape and bureaucracy are just hurdles to be jumped. These apparent hindrances are there to protect and guide all parties involved, not to dissuade them. If prospective business owners aren’t prepared to abide by the rules, whatever it costs to live their dream, perhaps they should look elsewhere to earn their living.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Short & sweet

On NZ First

It was New Zealand First whom secured the policy to train and resource 1800 new frontline police officers, through coalition negotiations. This commitment was achieved in 2019. For the decade prior to this, our police had been significantly underfunded and under resourced. John Bassett, Wellsford.

On Peters

After seeing Winston Peters’ appalling display of arrogance and rudeness towards Jack Tame on Q&A last Sunday, I would hope voters wake up to what having him in Parliament would do to the stability of any of the major parties with whom he may end up being aligned. Graeme Leary, Clevedon.

On election

I guess Luxon will look after the Labour Party while Hipkins is isolating. The red and blue outfits are a tag team these days anyhow. Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.

On isolating

Do Aucklanders want Hipkins to go into lockdown for 12 weeks? Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

On advertising

It seems amazing to me that National had $8 million, Act $4 million and Labour about $1 million for advertising in this election. By the amount and size of Labour billboards in Central Auckland, one has to ask how are they managing to fund their obviously expensive campaign? John Oliver, Remuera.

The Premium Debate

How AB duo Jordie Barrett and Shannon Frizell can transform Cup campaign

Barrett was in the team that got smashed by the Boks pre-World Cup. While I agree he is our best 12 at the moment, that is only because there are not any quality 12s around. The only real change is bringing the injured Frizell back. He can make a difference. But Foster needs to get his other young players on the field too. Is he brave enough? I don’t think so.Peter W.I didn’t think our scrum buckled v France. De Groot was “tricked” by his tighthead opposite, who was under his own pressure from our guy, and he conceded early penalties due to inexperience. Lots of power there, from all six we have on tour. We’ll get them next time. Stephen H.

Pays to remember it is a playing team of 15, not two. All need to perform as one unit. Paul S.

On form I prefer Sam Cane on the bench and Ardie Savea as captain against Ireland. As you say, size matters — Dalton Papali’i is much bigger than Cane and just good. Matthew Y.

Cody Taylor was immense [against Italy] and while I agree that Samisoni Taukeiaho is nipping at his heels, he serves us better off the bench. The weak link is at centre with our best winger playing there. Rieko Ioane needs to move out with Anton Lienert-Brown coming in and bring Mark Tele’a off the bench for impact. Jason G.