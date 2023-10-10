Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Election 2023, Shane Reti, Hamas, and Rugby World Cup

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
A voting place in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A voting place in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A long list of possible cutbacks

In this 2023 New Zealand election there are 487 candidates from 17 parties who are standing for the 70 electorate seats, including seven Māori seats. There are an additional

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand