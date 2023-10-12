Letters: NCEA, Auckland Transport, dirty beaches, and university challenge

So many of our young people have been deprived of a qualification that provides entry into many employment and further education opportunities, through no fault of their own, writes David Hood. Photo / 123RF

Better ways to achieve

It is not surprising that the percentage of students leaving school with NCEA Level 2 last year was significantly less than in previous years and not surprising our Māori, Pacific and low socio-economic youngsters fared the worst. The accumulated impact of Covid is there for all to see. So many of our young people have been deprived of a qualification that provides entry into many employment and further education opportunities, through no fault of their own.

Many readers will remember School Certificate, when the system automatically failed 50 per cent of students. That lasted until the 1980s. Using a totally arbitrary requirement of 80 credits to “achieve” NCEA at any level is a continuation of the same thinking and practice. About 80 per cent of all students currently “achieve” NCEA Level 2; there are people who argue that this is a clear indication of falling standards in our education system. What they want is a larger failure rate; the more students, who fail the better the system. Is that what we really believe and want?

David Hood, Hamilton.

Strip poker

A 1km strip of roading on the North Shore has now become the recipient of Auckland Transport’s wasteful, out-of-control spending.

The roundabout at the intersection of East Coast Rd and Forrest Hill Rd, which was operating very well, has been remodelled and speed ramps have been installed just prior to the Give Way signs. The traffic already slowed down as the roundabout is a large one.

The 1km stretch between East Coast Rd and Sunnynook Rd has now had three sets of pedestrian traffic lights installed — one every 300 metres. The road has a golf course on one side and the other side is ordinary housing.

The road was already narrowed a few years ago from four lanes to two lanes, one bus lane and a very big painted island strip. Buses run every 10 minutes in rush hour and every 35 minutes outside rush hour. The bus stops are not that busy.

I believe the accident rate is no different to other 1km strips of roads. Local busy roads with primary schools have not had any additional crossings funded. Why did they only focus on this 1km stretch? How many dollars has this cost ratepayers?

Lesley Baillie, Murrays Bay.

Train wreck

Living in Auckland and trying to get from one suburb to another can be an absolute mission if you are dependent on public transport.

Bus timetables and numbered routes are confusing and forever changing. Trains can be cancelled at a moment’s notice with no explanation. Recently, I boarded an early train at the Onehunga Railway Station. An announcement was made just before the doors closed that it would not be going all the way to Newmarket as scheduled, and passengers would have to transfer to a Southern Line train at Penrose. To be on the correct platform, passengers would be expected to walk over a long, exposed pedestrian bridge. I made it out on to the Onehunga Station platform, walked back to my apartment, grabbed my car keys and drove to work in Henderson.

No wonder many people are reluctant to take public transport when it is so unreliable. Successive governments, councils and private enterprises ought to be ashamed of their performance. Auckland, situated on its narrow isthmus, is unique. We need to be forward-thinking and consider other options of public transport to suit its particular needs.

Alan Samuels, Onehunga.

Joy at last

Most days something in your newspaper outrages me enough to have me mentally composing a letter to the editor.

Thankfully the urge usually passes and I move on. Today, however, I must write not in outrage but in appreciation. Jac Cheok’s article describing ordinary people interacting so positively was a joy to read.

In the midst of an acrimonious election, it’s nice to be reminded of what we are mostly like in real life.

John O’Neill, Dargaville.

Dirty beaches

Ocean pollution has been large in the news with the outflow of sewage from a broken pipe at Judges Bay. People are rightly concerned.

There is another serious area of pollution that goes on everyday that is unnoticed and is never commented on — every day hundreds of dogs foul our beaches, which in turn goes unnoticed into the sea. Apologies to the few conscientious owners who clean up after their dogs but the majority are oblivious to their dog(s) defecating on beaches — many are too busy on their phones and their dogs are running loose.

The least that should be done is that dogs on beaches should be on a leash. That way the owners might just be aware of their dog defecating and might just clean it up.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Pipes appalling

In the Auckland Council’s independent review of the Parnell sinkhole catastrophe, aptly described as one of the worst environmental disasters in Auckland in 30-plus years, the question that needs to be answered is how old was the combined sewage stormwater pipe work which failed, and why is such an antiquated system, dating from the early 20th century, still in place when Watercare and the council committed funding and resources to stormwater separation in central Auckland more than 30 years ago?

Gemma Tolich Allen, Epsom.

Exemplary service

I have had unplanned dealings with two taxpayer-funded services in the last two weeks and rate them both 10/10. My 9-year-old mokopuna unfortunately broke her arm while we were on holiday in Gisborne. We attended the Gisborne Hospital Emergency Department where the professionalism and aroha we received was exemplary.

We were out of there with an X-rayed, straightened arm in a cast in just under two hours.

On Saturday night, I discovered an intruder in my garage. Within 10 minutes two police cars were at my property and they had picked up the offender down the road.

Two random snapshots from an ordinary citizen but an indication to me that my taxes are going to the right places.

Miranda Henwood, Otumoetai.

Welcome news

Reading of the horrendous violence erupting in the Middle East, our political party leaders trying to drum up votes with promises they may or may not keep, University of Otago students’ barbaric initiations, and Rotorua road workers being shot at with a BB gun, it was a welcome surprise to see the beautiful photo of happy young newlyweds celebrating their love in Cornwall Park (NZ Herald, October 11).

Thank you.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

University challenge

Having attended university for over six years, I am qualified to state the obvious about initiation ceremonies: they are at worst deadly, always causing grief and sometimes physical harm to the unwilling participants, and are just plain stupid.

They are thought out by immature students who underneath it all are closet bullies wishing embarrassment to and harm on others.

Action needs to be taken before the problem arises: if you participate in any such event, you will be excluded from studies for a year. If you are in a hostel and participating by just being there at any such event, you will be immediately evicted with no appeal rights.

Dennis Pahl, Tauranga.

Party line

All election candidates are expected to toe the party line and not espouse their own personal views. This means they often talk a load of codswallop.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

In the ghetto

Gaza has been and is a ghetto of two million-plus people trapped and totally dependent on its neighbour for food, water, fuel, electricity and some employment.

Maybe Israel needs to remember its ancestors’ own sad history of Warsaw and other places where Jews were branded, degraded and herded by Nazis into brutal spaces before extermination? Caged “human animals”, as Gazans have been labelled by an Israeli Defence Minister, will always strike back. The women and children of Gaza are not able to influence or change or stop Hamas, yet will be the recipients of Israel’s wrath.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Short & sweet

On election

Interesting. As time has gone on, the combined preference in polls of the two main parties has nearly dropped to 60 per cent. If we delay the election just a week or two more, maybe there isn’t a risk of a hung Parliament after all — the minor parties are where it is at. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On rugby

Wayne Barnes, the world’s best international rugby referee with the worst record, is put in charge of the All Blacks versus Ireland game. Let’s hope he now knows what a forward pass is. James Archibald, Birkenhead.

On appointments

Foreign Minister for Winston Peters and Police Minister for David Seymour. Coalition done and dusted. S. Mohanakrishnan, Auckland.

On Ardern

It is interesting to see Labour rolling out Jacinda Ardern, especially bearing in mind Chris Hipkins spent his first few weeks of his time as PM reversing many of her policies and decisions, whilst at the same distancing himself and Labour from much that she had stood for. Philip Lenton, Auckland.

On Canvas

Everyone in this country should read Glenn Colquhoun “Childhood poverty and the real New Zealand: From a doctor’s view” in Canvas magazine last weekend. Heartbreaking. Sue Gedye, Te Aroha.

The Premium Debate

Mike Hosking: The only question is whether the next government is made up of two or three parties

If Labour offers Peters the prime ministership, I suspect he will change his stance on collaboration. John E.

Why isn’t the Green Party just that? Shouldn’t they just work with any elected main party on climate and leave the social services to others? Tony P.

Can’t wait for Luxon to start apologising for ram raids and other gang-related stories starting October 15! Suhail R.

There is one good option National have come up with on law and order, it is not to do what Labour has done. This included letting over a third of criminals out of prison early, buddying up to gangs, and not addressing the causes of youth offending. There needs to be no tolerance for this behaviour. Patrick G.

My relatives are in the 30s age bracket and have moved to Australia. They work as doctors and are enjoying better work conditions. All the latest immigrants I have met are unskilled and wanting to bring their families to New Zealand. They are working in cafes and restaurants. Kirsty G.

Beneficiary bashing appears to be in vogue — the old maxim about people needing someone to feel superior to comes to mind. Brian H.

We are not rich but we want fairness, and this Government has eroded our rights, our pay packet and equality of life. Not rich taxpayers. Wayne Y.