Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Driving and speed, the Sounds case, crime and Key on China

NZ Herald
12 mins to read
Readers believe there are issues about driving more important than speed. Photo / George Novak

Readers believe there are issues about driving more important than speed. Photo / George Novak

Driver behaviour

With last year’s road toll record it seems the methods used in the Road to Zero campaign seem to be flawed with the obsession to control speed and ignoring other causes. With the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand