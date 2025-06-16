Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Does the world really need more weapons?

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern can take credit for saving lives during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern can take credit for saving lives during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Letters to the Editor

Does the world really need more weapons?

“The War Drums Are Now Beating” was the heading of the letter of the week in the Weekend Herald (June 14). It was an excellently clear letter. The writer commented that Nato leaders may be annoyed because New Zealand is not spending enough

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand