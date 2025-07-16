Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: Dirt bike hoons need to face consequences

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Aviation is responsible for a small fraction of greenhouse gas emissions. Photo / 123rf

Aviation is responsible for a small fraction of greenhouse gas emissions. Photo / 123rf

Letters to the Editor

Dirt bike hoons need to face consequences

The editorial “No place for hoons in our communities” (July 15) about the scourge of dirt bike riders’ illegal activities states: “It’s easy to feel sorry for the people impacted. It affects neighbouring households, people walking their dogs, and children playing sports. It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save