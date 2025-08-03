So, in summary and even factoring in US state sales taxes, in totality, New Zealand is only marginally disadvantaged.

Further mitigating factors both in favour of the American consumer and the New Zealand exporter is the ongoing strength of the US dollar and Donald Trump’s recent big, beautiful tax bill, which will pass significant tax relief and buying power into the hands of millions of American consumers.

Also front of mind should be that other countries and direct New Zealand competitors are facing similar, if not greater, tariff increases than New Zealand.

Given we continue to produce world-class meat, dairy and wine products, it’s unlikely, after a period of adjustment, that price increases at the retail level will have any meaningful impact on American consumers.

Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

Voting changes

People are criticising the Government for closing voting enrolments two weeks before the election.

If you don’t want to vote, that is fine. However, if you do, but can’t be bothered to put in a small amount of effort to enrol over two weeks before an election, the problem isn’t the system, it’s you. If you want to vote, make an effort.

Mark Young, Ōrewa.

Electoral requirements

If it is a legal requirement to be enrolled on the electoral roll, as stated by the Government on national television Q&A programme yesterday, why are all those on a benefit or Superannuation or in public services jobs not being checked by either employers or Winz?

Who is responsible for checking that all New Zealanders are enrolled and are therefore not in breach of the law? Or does this Government not care about the “dropkicks” or those who have been removed from the Māori roll?

What happens to those who turn 18 on or near polling day? If the enrolment time is shortened, how will NZ Post guarantee that all New Zealanders are enrolled in time, and also the many thousands of Kiwi who have moved to Australia this past year who are still New Zealand citizens?

Where is the democratic right for all New Zealanders? It behoves every Kiwi eligible to vote and all parliamentary parties to check the electoral roll in 2026 to make a concerted effort to gather those who are in breach of the law.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Credit card fees

So, the Government is banning credit card fees, whoop de do. Not all retailers charged extra anyway and the ones that did will recover them in some other covert way instead. A waste of Government time and energy all round.

A.J. Petersen, Kawerau.

Lions v Australia

In a dead rubber, Australia won one test against the British and Irish Lions which, in spite of rugby’s prevailing conflicting laws, held a passing interest.

The game again was an eight-man-a-side wrestling contest with hardly any flowing seven-man backline plays.

The tries scored were due only to individual opportunism, rather than teamwork. Once again, rugby was ... the loser.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Jami-Lee Ross’ political return

Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross has said he is aiming for a political comeback, and will run for a seat on the Howick local board in the Flat Bush subdivision.

No doubt he has weighed up the pros and cons of this move, but given the way the final chapters of his previous time in politics played out in the media, I’d suggest it would probably be best to give it a miss.

He would open himself up for scrutiny, old controversies will be brought up, and his new venture, running an escort agency, will no doubt be ‘grist for the mill’ for his opponents.

The message in Kenny Rogers’ song The Gambler says it best: “You got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away and know when to run...”

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.