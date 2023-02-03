A bus drives into flood waters on Fred Thomas Drive on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Letter of the week: K. Rix-Trott, Raglan

Recent weather events reinforce the fact that the biggest threat facing the economy and indeed life on our planet is climate change, yet we seem to be ignoring it or putting off doing anything. To those who say that New Zealand contributes only a very small amount to global emissions, I say that per capita we are among the highest emitters. Around the world each individual, family, business and organisation needs to make changes to bring down our emissions – governments cannot do it without our co-operation and contribution. Also, the wealthier among us contribute the most to emissions and need to make the greatest changes. With elections coming up this year, we would do well to consider seriously who will best address this urgent issue here in New Zealand. We no longer have time on our side.

Articulate and caring

Thank goodness for New Zealanders, particularly the people of Auckland, who did what they always do, unstintingly offering help and aroha despite their own troubles. Unfortunately, not so the Auckland mayor, who looked like a grumpy grandad who’s just been told his black Amex has been cancelled. During one of Auckland’s most catastrophic events what was required of the mayor was empathy and decisiveness, and instead we got petulance and fumbling because people had the temerity to live in areas possibly prone to flooding. Leadership requires strategic action as well as the ability to articulate that action calmly and with compassion, which Wayne Brown clearly has no capacity for. Going forward we can’t change what has occurred but Mr mayor, a bucket isn’t needed and you can’t fire the weather gods. You might want to try caring about the people of Auckland who have suffered, and are continuing to suffer so much.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Blunt tool

Mayor Wayne Brown is an intelligent individual with an engineering background who has the skill set to fix Auckland’s problems. He speaks well in “yesterday’s language”, direct and to the point without all the carefully crafted pussy foot PC language as he is 76 years old. How refreshing. Brown was elected by an enormous majority, by voters who obviously considered him to be the most qualified and experienced candidate. The voters knew who they were voting for, and what his operational style was, so now they should be giving him their fullest support in the performance of the duties which they have so recently elected him to perform. As for the critics, what would you expect?

Tom Reynolds, St Heliers.

Doesn’t wash

It is funny how the Forest Owners Association (Weekend Herald, January 28) can claim that one of the reasons they need to leave slash behind after logging is they want us taxpayers and ratepayers to cough up money for, as they claim, “more resilient roads”. Seems the roads are resilient enough for them to get their highly profitable log product out, which quite frankly requires much higher truck loadings on the roads than slash. Time the Forest Owners stopped making excuses and “slashed” their profits and got rid of the rubbish they leave behind.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Ukraine’s fight

The irony of Ukraine’s fight to retain its sovereignty (Weekend Herald, January 28) is that it could be fighting for the very soul of Russia as well given Putin’s soulless attack on civilians and his complete disregard for the unfortunate conscripts he sends into battle.

Bernard Walker, Papamoa.

Unsung heroes

Our surf lifesavers took the initiative (and their rubber duckies) to the flooded streets over Friday night and Saturday. Surf Lifesavers rescued 79 people, a boatload of five at a time, trapped by rising floodwaters in homes and workplaces in West Auckland and the North Shore. At Saturday’s live emergency news broadcast, mayor Brown and PM Hipkins thanked a list of professionals down to supermarket workers, mostly people paid to rescue as they did, but neither mentioned surf lifesavers. On behalf of Aucklanders, our PM Chris Hipkins and mayor Wayne Brown, I thank and applaud these intrepid, selfless, and brave women and men.

Michelle Yates, St Johns.

Just not cricket

What disgraceful performances by the NZ Cricket team in India. It is manifestly obvious that they have serious management and coaching problems. If there is a psychological coach, sack ém forthwith together with the batting coaches. And while we are at it, the high, wide and handsome bowling techniques have not exactly helped. If there is a bowling coach? And if there are any other coaches left what do we do with them? In the last game at Ahmedabad, eight players failed to get above five runs. NZ won one out of six games. What would happen if the All Blacks had results like that? Is there anyone who thinks this result is acceptable? Did we send the B team to India? What an insult to our hosts.

Robert Finley, Howick.

India's Suryakumar Yadav, right, hugs captain Hardik Pandya to celebrate a win over the Black Caps. Photo / AP

A quick word

Come back, Len. All is forgiven. Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

I vote Jacinda for mayor. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Is Wayne Brown’s behaviour related to the shortage of fluoxetine? Susan Macks, Wellington.

Any chance of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins changing jobs and becoming mayor of Auckland? He seems more organised, media-friendly and the newly-appointed one is too busy playing tennis. C Mann, Mt Albert.

Wayne Brown believes his salary is not very big by his standards. By my standards, he is overpaid since he doesn’t appear to be capable of doing anything. P. Belsham, Mt Albert.

So as long as the mayor can produce good results for the city, who really cares what he says to the media? Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.

The only difference between the help of the mayor and the Prime Minister is that Hipkins smiles and Brown does not. Labour is good at smiling but does it help? D. Hoekstra, Henderson.

Brendon McCullum had turned around the England cricket team, pity NZ cricket cannot take advantage of his cricket coaching. Wendy Galloway, Ōmokoroa.

In the midst of a cataclysmic and devastating storm, parking wardens in Auckland and the airport bravely fought the elements to issue tickets to hapless vehicle owners. What are we coming to? Ian Doube, Rotorua.

An economist will say that unless things change, the following will happen; a weather forecaster will say the following will happen unless things change. Both are right about as often as a horse racing tipster. Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.

I often smile at the letters from naive people who think GST should be removed from fruit and vegetables. As the price of fruit and veg vary that much do they really think the retailers won’t add the 15 per cent to their profits? Janet Bailey, Henderson.

One day, not in my lifetime (realisation is slow), capitalism will be seen for what it is, the promotion of greed by the powerful and the creator of poverty, and that just can’t be legislated against. Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

In keeping with the principle of supply and demand, should our water bills be dropping? J. Davidson, Birkenhead.

Would those iwi claiming ownership of water please come and remove it from Auckland’s roads, parks, and houses as it is creating problems? Gavin Baker, Glendowie.











