Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Clean option? You could always leave the car at home and take public transport

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

The Government is looking at changing the process for obtaining a driving licence.

The Government is looking at changing the process for obtaining a driving licence.

Letters to the Editor

The answer may be public transport

I had to chuckle when I saw how tetchy your letter writers were about EVs. I don’t blame them. If I’d just forked out that much for something, I’d want to know it had a positive effect. I’d also like to see more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand