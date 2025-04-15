Letters: Clean option? You could always leave the car at home and take public transport

Culture of the human race

The problem with putting all our focus on Māori culture, Chinese culture, British culture, Trump or Putin culture or whatever, is that we are living on a planet facing the extinction of many living creatures, much of it by the end of this century. The last thing we need is division. We should be thinking in terms of the human race culture in which all its members act as one in a fight for survival and it won’t come from world leaders who are taking us in the opposite direction.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Licence requirements unfair

With the Government looking at changing the process for obtaining a driving licence, one thing that should be looked at is the unfair requirement for those of us over 80 who have to renew our licences every two years.

It is unfair because we not only have to pay a renewal fee every two years but will also need to have an appointment with a GP and possibly even an ophthalmologist at considerable expense to prove we can think clearly and have acceptable eyesight. This of course might encourage some of us to drive without a licence!

Mike Jarman, One Tree Hill.

What about nuclear-free NZ?

The Government’s plan to spend $12 billion on defence seems obscene when people can’t get to see a GP or access vital healthcare. An additional concern in these uncertain economic times would be that we might be buying our new weapons from the United States.

In 1987, when we signed our nuclear-free legislation, we worried that the US would punish us by affecting our trade. The peace movement began a campaign to “Buy New Zealand Nuclear Free Goods” and our peace group sent many little green airmail stickers overseas on envelopes to alert the rest of the world to our predicament. These stickers were immensely popular and we got orders for the stickers from all over the world. It was clear then that the rest of the world did not appreciate the US bullying little old New Zealand.

Now the US is bullying everyone.

Although Christopher Luxon says we won’t compromise our nuclear freedom, he is so focused on the economy and the US that I fear his Government will commit us to defence spending that will take us back into very dangerous war alliances.

Sue Rawson, Papamoa Beach.

Silence is concerning

Stephen Lincoln’s letter (Apr 14) reflects what many New Zealanders are feeling. The reported killing of 15 unarmed rescuers, along with the destruction of their ambulances, echoes other distressing events in Gaza.

The United Nations estimates more than 14,500 children have been killed in Gaza. Unicef reports over 3000 children have lost one limb or more. The tiny strip of Gaza has become home to one of the largest populations of orphaned, amputee children in the world.

New Zealand has a proud tradition of standing up for human rights and the rule of law. The continued silence of global leaders – and our own – on such grave matters is extremely concerning.

Adnan Shaikh, Greenhithe.

Goldsmith’s balanced assessment

Your letter writer Steve Russell (Apr 12) opines that the Hon Paul Goldsmith’s speech on the failed Treaty Principles Bill was “weak and fuzzy”. Far from it. It was a fair and balanced assessment, unlike Mr Russell’s twisted blitz against those who wish to have a parliamentary discussion on the legal implications of a document drafted in 1840.

David Howard, Pakuranga.

Too much hyperbole

The latest lecture from Winston Peters on statesmanship is a model of conceit, not to mention hypocrisy. His criticism of the inflated language currently used around the escalation of global tariffs would be better directed at his factotum Shane Jones, the self-styled master of outrageous hyperbole. Furthermore, when Peters describes anyone left of centre as Communist, he is obviously happy to use hyperbole himself when it suits.

DB Hill, Palermo, Italy.