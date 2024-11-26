Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Christopher Luxon critique unfair and unbalanced – Sir Bill Birch

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
'[PM Christopher] Luxon has strong moral principles and is respectful of people.' Photo / Mark Mitchell

'[PM Christopher] Luxon has strong moral principles and is respectful of people.' Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letters to the Editor

Luxon critique unfair, unbalanced

I am astounded by the article written by Matthew Hooton which asserts that Christopher Luxon is not providing the leadership required of a Prime Minister (NZ Herald, November 22). This critique appears to overlook several key facts and achievements that speak to Luxon’s capabilities

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand