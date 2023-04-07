Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Capitalism, consultants, Reserve Bank, idle politicians and Synthony in The Domain

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Workers on the grounds of the estate of Muhammad Almisned, a wealthy Qatari businessman, in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

Workers on the grounds of the estate of Muhammad Almisned, a wealthy Qatari businessman, in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

Letter of the week: Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangōnui.

New Zealanders are tackling the same serious social problems as all other Western societies. Once again, a little investigation will reveal the foundation for these issues - capitalism.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand